Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Scottie Pippen and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 62 in points now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 18,945 points. He’s now 59 away from Dale Ellis

CJ McCollum No. 63 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of CJ Miles and Shane Battier with 1,252 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Stephen Jackson

Buddy Hield No. 70 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jason Williams and Damon Stoudamire with 1,239 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Dell Curry

Al Horford No. 91 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Gus Johnson with 7,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Rasheed Wallace

Damian Lillard No. 94 in points now

Moved ahead of Jeff Malone with 17,233 points. He’s now 20 away from Kevin Willis

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington with 1,100 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Latrell Sprewell

Evan Fournier No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Robert Covington and Maurice Williams with 1,097 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Bojan Bogdanovic

Russell Westbrook No. 101 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,092 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Rudy Gay

Russell Westbrook No. 104 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 7,139 rebounds. He’s now 15 away from Ray Scott

Khris Middleton No. 108 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lindsey Hunter with 1,077 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Gilbert Arenas

Myles Turner No. 114 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Bismack Biyombo with 928 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Derrick Favors

Jeff Green No. 116 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Channing Frye with 1,050 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jae Crowder

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 122 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nick Young and Steve Blake with 1,041 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Richard Jefferson

George Hill No. 128 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Morris Peterson with 1,010 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Isaiah Thomas

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 148 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jerome Kersey with 800 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Tracy McGrady

Rudy Gobert No. 149 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Rony Seikaly with 6,432 rebounds. He’s now 33 away from Mickey Johnson

Draymond Green No. 158 in assists now

Moved ahead of Darren Collison with 3,554 assists. He’s now tied with Lamar Odom

Zach LaVine No. 161 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler

DeMar DeRozan No. 171 in assists now

Moved ahead of Eddie Johnson with 3,440 assists. He’s now 6 away from Steve Blake

Anthony Davis No. 181 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Emeka Okafor with 5,972 rebounds. He’s now tied with Andre Iguodala

Draymond Green No. 182 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Dennis Johnson and Christian Laettner with 678 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Gerald Wallace

Eric Bledsoe No. 184 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bruce Bowen and Eddie House with 819 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Jose Juan Barea

Donovan Mitchell No. 198 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones with 778 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from Martell Webster

Enes Kanter No. 202 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Troy Murphy and Dan Issel with 5,709 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Bob Dandridge

Nikola Vucevic No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of James Johnson with 616 blocks. He’s now tied with Kevin Kunnert

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 214 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Gugliotta and Chris Kaman with 5,594 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Julius Erving

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 218 in points now

Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson and Paul Westphal with 12,833 points. He’s now 38 away from Rik Smits

Andrew Wiggins No. 220 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Keith Bogans with 717 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Ben McLemore

Draymond Green No. 221 in steals now

Moved ahead of John Long, Aaron McKie and PJ Brown with 914 steals. He’s now tied with Kemba Walker

Jeff Green No. 226 in points now

Moved ahead of Armen Gilliam and Jim Jackson with 12,703 points. He’s now 10 away from Bill Cartwright

Jrue Holiday No. 232 in points now

Moved ahead of Otis Birdsong with 12,560 points. He’s now 98 away from Nick Van Exel

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 237 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus and Austin Rivers with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Bryon Russell

Alex Len No. 245 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Aaron Williams with 540 blocks. He’s now tied with Channing Frye and Chris Morris





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Juan Toscano-Anderson on his relationship with Damian Lillard: “I’ve known Dame since I was a kid. Seeing him make it to the league gave me inspiration that I could as well. Seeing somebody from my section from Oakland, it’s special.” pic.twitter.com/IINu8CmoPv – 11:35 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba After last night’s win against the Trail Blazers, Steph Curry talked about the Golden State Warriors’ depth. “A night like tonight can happen, where it’s a pretty well-balanced effort scoring the ball, but also defensively.” pic.twitter.com/DdhTUIPQtU – 11:24 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from November 26:

– S. Curry: 32 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast

– T. Young: 31 pts, 10 ast, 12-16 fg

– D. Murray: 29 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast

– R. Westbrook: 29 pts, 10 reb, 11 ast

– Giannis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 7 ast

– D. Sabonis: 23 pts, 18 reb, +16

– C. Capela: 23 pts, 17 reb, 3 blk – 11:05 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (30p/11a) and Russell Westbrook (29p/11a) are just the second teammates age 33 years or older to each record at least 25p/10a in the same game.

The first duo to perform the feat was the @Milwaukee Bucks Gary Payton and Sam Cassell on March 8, 2003. pic.twitter.com/B9uJU4BzoO – 10:46 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:

✅ 24 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 7 AST

✅ 10-13 FG

It’s the 142nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.

The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (250) and Russell Westbrook (204). pic.twitter.com/6U5Kl0bfrv – 10:16 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Kevin Durant is in the GOAT conversation if he wins a title even after choosing DeAndre Jordan and Kyrie Irving over Steph Curry and Draymond Green – 8:56 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas Wedgie no. 11 on the season is an off balance heave from Buddy Hield. #WeAreWedgie pic.twitter.com/em1abfqEB7 – 7:47 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Kings coach Alvin Gentry on Buddy Hield: “We ride with him because we really do feel like there’s going to be a point in the game when he can help us win.” – 1:55 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi The Lakers lose at home in triple overtime to the 7-12 Kings, 141-137.

– The Lakers are now 10-11.

– The Lakers led by 12 with 8:32 left in the 4th quarter.

– LeBron James: 30 pts, 11 ast & 7 reb, Russell Westbrook: 29 pts, 11 ast & 10 reb, Anthony Davis: 23 pts, 8 reb & 4 ast. – 1:55 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers, who led by 13 in the 4th Q, end up losing in triple-overtime 141-137 to a Sacramento Kings team that came into the night with a 7-12 record overall and losers of 8 of their last 10. LeBron 30p (2-of-13 from 3) 11a 7r 7tos; Westbrook 29p on 10-of-18 11a 10r; AD 23p 4b 3s – 1:46 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Final: Kings 141, Lakers 137, in 3 OT’s.

Westbrook played 51 minutes (29, 11, 10), LeBron 50 (30, 11, 7) and AD 49 (23, 8, 4) with a Sunday matchup with Detroit looming. – 1:46 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Kings beat the Lakers triple-overtime 141-137 as De’Aaron Fox leads the way with 34 points, Buddy Hield with 25. Seven Kings in double figures tonight. – 1:45 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Buddy Hield with two free throws to give his Kings a 139-134 lead over the Lakers with :15 to play in 3OT. 23 points for Hield – 1:41 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon And at the line is Buddy Hield, burying the Lakers in this third overtime with a pair of free throws. I’ll allow a moment for this all to sink in. – 1:40 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Westbrook makes second. 137-134 Kings. – 1:39 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Westbrook misses first. – 1:39 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Buddy Hield going to make all of So-Cal regret the Westbrook trade. – 1:18 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/QnEeDroM3i – 1:18 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina buddy hield refuses to yield – 1:17 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Another 3 by Buddy Hield. Kings lead 120-119. – 1:17 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield with another triple. 120-119 Kings. 2 minutes remaining. – 1:17 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Lakers seeing the good and the bad of Buddy Hield that could have been for the taking this past summer – 1:14 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Minutes: LeBron 40, AD 39, Westbrook 41, Melo 35, Monk 33.

Fox has played 43 for Sacramento, and Haliburton 37. – 1:13 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Buddy Hield hits the game-tying 3 and then the game-tying 2 at the death, LeBron misses second-straight buzzer-beater to win game. Double OT at STAPLES. pic.twitter.com/Olg8sWYxri – 1:12 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Buddy Hield ties it with a fadeaway jumper – LeBron James rims out a three on the other end. Kings and Lakers are headed to double-OT. – 1:11 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee One-legged jumper by Buddy Hield forces double OT vs. Lakers. – 1:11 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Buddy Hield was 1/9 from distance before that clutch triple. – 1:08 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee Big 3-pointer by Buddy Hield ties the game with 28.1 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/4quJNrlKPe – 1:07 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Watching Buddy Hield play basketball:

No no no no no NO NO NO NO YES!!!!!! – 1:07 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham DEEP Buddy Hield three after another Kings stop. Game tied 110-110 with :28 to play in OT – 1:07 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield with the And-1. 106-103 Lakers. 3 minutes left. – 1:00 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron’s 4 for 4 from the FT line in OT, and has an assist for a Westbrook layup, to put LAL up 106-100 w/ 3:30 left. – 12:58 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon The Lakers are doing what they need to do in this OT, especially Westbrook who just hit a lay-up and got a steal. But man, I’m sure they would love to save the time instead. – 12:56 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Klay Thompson is just now walking off the court back to the locker room. He’s accompanied by Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green who were all out there talking with him. – 12:55 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook-Monk-LeBron-Melo-AD for OT.

Kings go Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Bagley and Len. – 12:54 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC Malik Monk staring down Buddy Hield on the Kings bench after that huge three. – 12:45 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers Like many NBA players, Buddy Hield has struggled in the first game against his former team. AK – 12:40 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski In history of the NBA, only 376 players have scored 10,000 points. The #Bucks Khris Middleton joined that club tonight.

“To envision (these milestones), yeah somewhat — to actually think you’re going to get there the way you started, it’s kind of hard to really believe that.” – 12:31 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS On a 32-point night, Stephen Curry moves in 62nd place, passing Scottie Pippen, on the NBA all-time scoring list. – 12:23 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Final: Warriors 118, Blazers 103

-Curry 32, Wiggins 25

-Warriors post perfect November (9-0) at Chase Center

-All nine wins by double digits

-Overcame so-so 3p shooting by outscoring POR 64-42 in the paint – 12:21 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak Sunday feels like a scheduled loss. Early start. Saturday night in LA. Curry in Staples. Big game immediately following it. – 12:21 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold Warriors 118, Blazers 103: FINAL. 19 points, 6 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 16 points, 7 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 16 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. Blazers now 1-9 on the road this season. – 12:20 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham Lakers with a 78-73 lead over the Kings headed to the 4th. A 35 point quarter for Los Angeles. Four Kings in double figures, led by De’Aaron Fox with 16. Russell Westbrook with 18 for the Lakers. – 12:19 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater There’s a 10th straight double digit home win for the Warriors. They’re 17-2. Beat the Blazers by 15. All five starters in double figures: Curry 32, Wiggins 25, Poole 14, Looney 12, Draymond 12. – 12:19 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA Buddy Hield is now 1-for-10 from the field. – 12:15 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak Portland is going to need a lot of therapy to unpack the things Stephen Curry has done to them over the course of his career. – 12:09 AM