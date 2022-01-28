Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Clifford Robinson and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 51 in points now

Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 19,597 points. He’s now 58 away from Bernard King

Andrew Wiggins No. 203 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of James Jones, Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 780 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Patrick Beverley





Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Klay Thompson on Andrew Wiggins: “He will be an All-Star multiple times. This is just the beginning, I feel.” – 1:34 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Klay Thompson on what he enjoys about playing with Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/XUp6ue3CF4 – 1:33 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Steph jokes that the team was so excited about Wiggins’ All-Star selection that it took Draymond about 30 minutes to realize he hadn’t congratulated Steph yet. – 1:26 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry said the team’s group chat went crazy about Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star selection. Thirty minutes later, Draymond Green finally acknowledged Curry made it, too. pic.twitter.com/WuGjAIfFo2 – 1:25 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Anthony Edwards on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson:

“I was just telling them., it was easier to guard them when it’s just Steph. Get the ball out his hands, double him. But now you double him and it’s swing-swing to Klay Thompson. Pick your poison. That’s hard to guard, man.” – 1:23 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on the “wild” group chat over Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star nod, and how it overshadowed his All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/eoIlX5AW4j – 1:20 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Andrew Wiggins shared how he found out he made the All-Star team.

“It was mind-blowing. I was taking my little pregame nap, and then my girl and my daughter woke me up and said you’re a starter! you’re a starter! I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:18 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Andrew Wiggins on having his first All-Star Game in Cleveland, which drafted him No. 1 overall back in the day: “Full circle. No better place to have my first All-Star than where it all started.” – 1:10 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Andrew Wiggins expressed appreciation that KAT said he would vote for him for All-Star game. Wiggins believes KAT will get an All-Star nod, too. pic.twitter.com/2QItiuK6jj – 1:09 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Andrew Wiggins says he found out that he was an All-Star starter by getting woken up from his nap by his daughter.

” ‘You’re a starter! You’re a starter!’ I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:08 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Andrew Wiggins said he was taking a nap before waking up to news he is All-Star starter. Wiggins said he thought he was dreaming pic.twitter.com/pD9pLxfZLf – 1:05 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins on his All-Star selection pic.twitter.com/B7eK0sPxoF – 1:05 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Andrew Wiggins on getting named an All-Star starter: “It was mind-blowing. I was taking my pregame nap. My girl woke me up and said, ‘You’re a starter! You’re a starter!’ I thought I was dreaming for a second.” – 1:04 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski KAT on Wiggins getting All-Star: “My vote was for him. … We went to wars together out there. I just want to see him see the fruits of his labor.” – 12:46 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Karl-Anthony Towns on Andrew Wiggins making the All Star team as a starter:

“I think it’s beautiful.”

KAT said he casted his vote for Wiggins as an All Star starter. – 12:44 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears “That’s beautiful,” said Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns about his former teammate Andrew Wiggins becoming a West All-Star. – 12:44 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Karl-Anthony Towns on Andrew Wiggins making the All-Star game: “My vote was for him.” – 12:44 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron After the final buzzer sounded on the Warriors’ 124-115 win over the Mavericks, at least a half-dozen Timberwolves players took turns embracing Andrew Wiggins at mid-court. On the night he was named an All-Star starter, Wiggins had 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting (5-for-8 from 3). – 12:29 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Final: Warriors 124, Timberwolves 115

-21/36 beyond the arc

-Curry 29, most rhythmic shooting in many weeks

-Thompson a season-23, Wiggins and Poole 19 each

-Karl-Anthony Towns 23 in first half, 8 in the second largely thanks to aggressive double-teaming – 12:28 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry finished 6-for-10 from 3. It’s the first time he’s made more than half his threes in a game since Dec. 23 against Memphis in Chase Center – 12:26 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors beat Minnesota. That’s a 5-1 start to a seven-game homestand that closes with Brooklyn on Saturday. Record: 36-13. Efficient scoring balance tonight.

-Curry: 29 on 10/20 FG

-Klay: 23 on 9/16 FG

-Wiggins: 19 on 7/13 FG

-Poole: 19 on 5/10 FG – 12:26 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry 6 of 10 from 3 tonight. His best night from deep since Dec 23rd when he went 8 of 14 against the Grizzlies. – 12:24 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron The Warriors are an absurd 20-for-33 from 3-point range tonight. Wiggins, Thompson and Curry each have five made 3’s apiece. – 12:21 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry and Thompson each have 5 threes in the same game for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals – 12:18 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors had been the NBA’s second worst 3-point shooting team the past 12 games. They’re 16/27 from 3 through three quarters tonight.

Curry: 4/6

Klay: 4/8

Wiggins: 4/6 – 11:55 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Warriors 89, Timberwolves 78, 2:11 Q3

-Thompson 18, Curry 17, Poole/Wiggins 16 each. The scoring balance the Warriors are seeking – 11:47 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe Curry is 4-for-6 from 3 and 1-for-7 from inside the arc. A lot of that has to do with Minnesota’s defense when he gets in the lane – 11:46 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Curry/Thompson/Wiggins 11/18 from tonight

Curry 3/5

Thompson 4/8

Wiggins 4/5

Warriors open second half with 15-4 run, take 72-65 lead 8:39 of the third – 11:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry dances in motion after he drains his latest 3. Seems like Steph feels he’s back – 11:29 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph & Klay are setting up Wiggins to be the third Splash Brother tonight – 11:26 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Warriors opened Q2 with Curry/Thompson/Poole on the floor – 10:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green, in his TNT outfit for the postgame broadcast, just made his way to the bench and congratulated Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/0PkXbKz1nN – 10:35 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron END OF Q1: Game tied at 29-29. Nice start from Wiggins, who has eight early points. Has to be kind of nice for him playing his old team on the night he was named an All-Star starter. – 10:35 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Curry makes his first two 3s . . . the latter prompting a Timberwolves timeout. Warriors lead 23-20, 2:56 Q1 – 10:24 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe That dime by Curry to Thompson — left hand, off the dribble, across his body and against his momentum — is exactly why he gets in trouble with his left-handed passes lol – 10:20 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors giving love to Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins for landing the starting nods for this year’s All-Star game pic.twitter.com/nU8zy5p1lr – 10:15 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Vanderbilt on Klay, Jaden on Curry to start. – 10:07 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Warriors…

KAT over 22.5 points

– Wiggins just made the AS team, national TV, Looney single coverage

Wiggins over 16.5 points + over 2 FTs made

–

McDaniels under 8.5 pts

–

Vando over 1.5 asts

–

DLo over 6.5 asts

–

Curry over 5.0 FTs made

– – 9:26 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins have been named starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/202… – 9:16 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor I gave very little thought to Andrew Wiggins being an All-Star. That result is pretty shocking. Here is my full ballot, with explanations of why I went the way I did.

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/01/d… – 9:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds The fan vote, in order of the top 10: LeBron, Steph, Durant, Giannis, Jokic, DeMar, Embiid, Ja, Wiggins, Paul George. – 9:02 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic did not receive any media votes to be an All-Star starter. (I don’t have an official vote but agree with the selections of Steph Curry and Ja Morant.) – 8:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto SGA fared best (7th) in the player vote, which accounted for 25%.

Player vote for West guards:

1. Curry

2. Morant

3. Booker

4. Doncic

5. Paul

6. Murray

7. Gilgeous-Alexander

8. Edwards

9. Mitchell

10. Bane – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto All-Star fan votes for each Thunder player

SGA: 280,184

Giddey: 30,337

Dort: 19,951

Bazley: 8,930

Muscala: 6,690

JRE: 4,863

Poku: 4,720

Deck: 2,469

Favors: 2,057

Wiggins: 1,638

Roby: 1,512

Watson: 1,343

Krejci: 1,028

Maledon: 1,012

Mann: 863

Jerome: 771

Kenrich Williams: 570 – 8:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Whoa. Andrew WIggins finished 5th in player voting for the West frontcourt. He got 46.

Wiggins also had FOUR (4) media votes. That was the reason he got in. Finished 6th in that vote instead of 8th or 9th. – 8:28 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Media votes for Western Conference’s third All-Star Game frontcourt starting spot

– Rudy Gobert: 65

– Draymond Green: 20

– Andrew Wiggins: 4 – 8:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Warriors staying with same starters tonight vs Timberwolves

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Otto Porter

Kevon Looney – 8:22 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Utah’s Rudy Gobert & Golden State’s Draymond Green both finished above Andrew Wiggins in the media & player votes for the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, but missed out because Wiggins carried the fan vote. pic.twitter.com/L27a2uKJCC – 8:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson The finishing in the fan vote (50%), player vote (25%) and media vote (25%) for the top-5 in the West backcourt.

1. Stephen Curry: 1st, 1st, 1st

2. Ja Morant: 2nd, 2nd, 2nd

T-3. Luka Doncic: 3rd, 4th, 7th

T-3. Devin Booker: 5th, 3rd, 4th

5. Chris Paul: 7th, 5th, 3rd – 8:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Paul George ranked 8th among players, 4th among fans, and 7th among media in West frontcourt.

Overall, finished behind James, Jokic, Wiggins, and Draymond Green. – 8:19 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Warriors coach Steve Kerr says seeing Andrew Wiggins reach All-Star status is one of his ‘proudest moments’ as a coach. – 8:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins getting the All-Star nod pic.twitter.com/sCjDkiiGFs – 8:18 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins being named an All-Star starter: “Man, one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. … I just could not be any happier for him. The whole organization is just glowing right now.” – 8:18 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline NBA All-Star starters.

zagsblog.com/2022/01/27/ste… – 7:54 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar The difference between an All Star snub and an All Star starter:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2021

23.7 points

4.7 rebounds

5.9 assists

41.8 3PT%

50.8 FG%

Not Steph Curry’s teammate

Andrew Wiggins 2022

18.1 points

4.2 rebounds

2.0 assists

40.4 3PT%

48.1 FG%

Steph Curry’s teammate – 7:50 PM

David Locke @DLocke09 The Andrew Wiggins starter selection makes the next 7 West all-stars really clear

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Draymond Green

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert

Paul George

Luka Doncic

Losers are Ayton, any of the 3 Timberwolves or Shai or DeJounte all of whom I have over Wiggins – 7:45 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS With Wiggins’ former team facing Warriors at Chase Center tonight, there’s no chance of trolling when he is announced (extra loud as an All-Star) in the starting lineup. Right? – 7:38 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron Your quick post on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry being named All-Star starters. More to come shortly. sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 7:28 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Criticism of Wiggins starting — and for the record, I voted for Gobert — ignores the fact that Golden State has unlocked Wiggins as a high level scorer/defender. He’s no longer just a big, tradable contract — he’s a 26-year old part of the Warriors core – 7:27 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC It’s a guard’s game now … three frontcourt players is for the birds. Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic should’ve got that starting spot over Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is hooping, but starter? No bueno. – 7:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson The broken part of this formula that Wiggins (I assume) got in off is that if you get zero media votes, you technically still get 6th or whatever if only 5 other guys got votes. A top 3/4 fan vote spot can get you far. I’m assuming that’s what happened. – 7:22 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow Very happy DeMar is an All-Star starter, but the incongruity of allowing him to be a backcourt player but having Wiggins start the ASG due to lack of positional flexibility is maddening. Abolish position requirements in the All-Star Game. – 7:22 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt My differences in All-Star starters:

I had Rudy Gobert instead of Andrew Wiggins, and Jrue Holiday instead of Trae Young. – 7:21 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM My All-Star starters media ballot sent in last week was:

WEST

LeBron James

Draymond Green

Nikola Jokic

Steph Curry

Ja Morant

EAST

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Trae Young

DeMar DeRozan – 7:20 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns were literally on the same team. Recently. We know which one of them is better. That alone makes this stupid even before we factor Rudy Gobert into the equation. – 7:18 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins takes the West frontcourt starting All-Star spot many expected to go to Rudy Gobert. Fan voting accounts for 50 percent. Wiggins was boosted there. Gobert didn’t make up necessary ground in player/media (other 50 percent) voting. – 7:17 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS Absence of Kawhi and PG opens door for Wiggins, who is shooting 40.4 pct from 3, playing good to excellent defense, delivering a few highlights for a Warriors team with the second-best record in the NBA – 7:17 PM

Shout out to the city of Cleveland which now gets to cheer on its own No. 1 overall pick on its home floor in the All-Star game. – 7:17 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter Here’s how I voted for the NBA All-Star Game:

Western:

G: Steph Curry

G: Ja

F: Draymond

F: LeBron

F: Jokic

Eastern:

G: Trae

G: Derozan

F: Embiid

F: Giannis

F: Durant

And yes: time to end fan voting – 7:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Booker, Luka, CP3 and Spida looking at the NBA for not letting fans vote 3 guards instead of Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/WaCLdHkTaW – 7:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS 2022 NBA All-Star starters:

EAST: DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo

WEST: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins – 7:15 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Luka Doncic did not make the All-Star starters for the Western Conference. Ja Morqnt starts with Steph Curry. The reserves are announced on February 3 – 7:15 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math Western Conference All-Star starter ranks in our RPR MVP Predictor, which factors in team success and individual excellence:

Nikola Jokic: No. 1

LeBron James: No. 3

Stephen Curry: No. 6

Ja Morant: No. 14 (which, subjectively, is too low)

Andrew Wiggins: No. 33 – 7:14 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Results are in. Durant, Embiid, Giannis, DeRozan and Young are all-star starters from the East. LeBron, Jokic, Wiggins, Curry and Morant from the West.

As expected, the all-star fate of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is in the hands of the head coaches, who vote in the reserves – 7:14 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver 2022 NBA All-Star Game starters

Western Conference

Captain: LeBron James

– Stephen Curry

– Nikola Jokic

– Ja Morant

– Andrew Wiggins

Eastern Conference

Captain: Kevin Durant

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– DeMar DeRozan

– Joel Embiid

– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM

Baxter Holmes @Baxter Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?

(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.

He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin West All-Star starters

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

LeBron James

No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM

Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant

Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:

•Stephen Curry

•LeBron James

•Nikola Jokić

•Ja Morant

•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.

He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM

NBA ALL-STAR STARTER. pic.twitter.com/cFc2ctWn33 – 7:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 2022 West All-Star starters:

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.

Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Western Conference All-Star starters:

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant – 7:07 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds West All-Star backcourt starters: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:07 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. – 7:06 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. – 7:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. The power of the fan vote. – 7:05 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Just here for Twitter to break down when Wiggins gets the nod – 7:03 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher Why is Steph Curry in worst shooting slump of his career? foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:42 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:

EAST

Darius Garland

Fred VanVleet

DeMar DeRozan

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

WEST

Steph Curry

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert

*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick Sixers health tidbits from Doc Rivers:

-Seth Curry (left ankle) probably couldn’t have played even if this was a playoff game. Will see where he’s at before next game.

-There’s been discussion about a rest night for Joel Embiid, who’s pushed back against that a few times – 5:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin Doc Rivers says Seth Curry has some ways to go. He said even if today was a playoff game, he’s not sure if he could’ve played. He’s still dealing with left ankle soreness. #Sixers – 5:55 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46 Steph Curry and Klay Thompson reunited this season after almost 2,5 years. How the dynamic of the Warriors on the floor looks like?

Otto Porter jr explained the learning process with Klay on the floor and the adjustments on offense.

@SdnaGr #DubNation sdna.gr/mpasket/926894… – 3:19 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Otto Porter Jr. gave some insight on what it’s like playing with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/rBQleKXywT – 3:19 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Otto Porter Jr. talked about the Warriors trying to get back to the team they’ve been most of the season.

“Since that buzzer-beater Steph (Curry) hit, we’re trying to find ways to get our mojo back and get our legs up under us and play the Warriors way.” – 2:16 PM