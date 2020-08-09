Daily NBA bubble primer: Spurs Culture and the art of not folding in the face of elimination

Until the end of the NBA’s seeding-game schedule on Aug. 14, Yahoo Sports NBA will deliver a daily bubble primer, complete with up-to-date standings and a breakdown of the schedule, from gambling odds to playoff implications and the biggest storylines. Today marks Day 11 of the restart to the 2019-20 season.

NBA standings

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Sunday’s schedule

(All times Eastern)

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors, 2 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (NBATV)

BetMGM odds

Washington Wizards +9.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Over/Under 223.5

--

Memphis Grizzlies +7 (-110)

Toronto Raptors -7 (-110)

Over/Under 221.5

--

San Antonio Spurs +3 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans -3 (-110)

Over/Under 238.5

--

Orlando Magic +6.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Over/Under N/A

--

Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under 228.5

--

Houston Rockets -5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings +5 (-110)

Over/Under 231.5

--

Brooklyn Nets +13 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers -13 (-110)

Over/Under N/A

Playoff implications

Washington Wizards (24-45) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (42-26)

The Wizards have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Thunder will remain in position to play the Rockets in the West’s 4-5 series with a win. A loss would drop Oklahoma City to sixth place behind the Jazz, positioned for a potential 3-6 series with the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies (33-37) vs. Toronto Raptors (49-19)

The Raptors would clinch the No. 2 seed in the East with a win.

The Grizzlies can clinch eighth place with a win and a Blazers loss. That means the ninth-place team would have to win two straight games in a play-in series to unseat them from the West’s final playoff seed. However, Memphis’ grip on eighth place could loosen to just a half-game with a loss and a Portland win.

San Antonio Spurs (30-38) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-39)

The Spurs can jump into ninth place in the West with a win and a Blazers loss — in position to force a play-in series with the eighth-place Grizzlies with just two games remaining on their regular-season schedules.

The Pelicans would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Blazers win.

Orlando Magic (32-38) vs. Boston Celtics (46-23)

The Celtics would be locked into the No. 3 seed in the East with a loss or a Raptors win.

The Magic would be locked into the No. 8 seed in the East with a loss and a Nets win.

Philadelphia 76ers (42-27) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-39)

The Sixers would fall a full game back of both the fourth-place Heat and fifth-place Pacers with a loss. Miami and Indiana both own head-to-head tiebreakers over Philadelphia.

The Blazers can draw within a half-game of eighth place with a win and a Grizzlies loss. Portland could fall out of ninth place with a loss and a Spurs win, outside the playoff picture with two games left to get back in.

Houston Rockets (43-25) vs. Sacramento Kings (29-40)

The Rockets would be all but eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed in the West with a loss.

The Kings will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Blazers win.

Brooklyn Nets (33-36) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-22)

The Nets can clinch the No. 7 seed in the East with a win and a Magic loss.

The Clippers’ magic number to clinch the No. 2 seed in the West would be just one with a win.

Who and what to watch

San Antonio’s cultural advantage

You know what helps when you live in a bubble after four months away from the game of basketball? A two-decade foundation of success built on great coaching, sound decision-making and heightened awareness of each player’s responsibility to the team in his role. Welcome to the San Antonio Spurs model.

Story continues