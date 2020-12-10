Daily Fantasy Football Week 14 expert cheat sheet

Week 14 of the 2020 Fantasy Football season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

Our analysts really like Aaron Jones versus the Detriot Lions, one of the best matchups for running backs. They also like Tim Patrick, Cole Beasley, Tyler Boyd, and Keke Coutee, showcasing the value at the wide receiver position this week.

Check out who else they’re trusting in Week 14:

Week 14 expert daily lineups.

