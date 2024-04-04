Dabo Swinney on Clemson’s spring game: ‘I will say this to our fans. Man, I really hope they’ll show up, and we’ll have a great crowd’

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have a huge weekend ahead of them; the Orange and White spring game.

Spring game’s are crucial for college football programs for a few reasons. Obviously it’s great experience for veterans and new players, but that experience goes beyond just the players. It’s about the fans as well.

With the fans there and showing out, it gives new players a true feel of what a game-time atmosphere can be like. Knowing this, Swinney has a message for Clemson fans.

“I will say this to our fans — man, I really hope they’ll show up and we’ll have a great crowd,” Swinney said. “It’s free, but it is a very meaningful opportunity for us as a program, and our fans always show up.”

“For a lot of these midyears, this is a big moment because the next time they actually play, the scoreboard’s going to be lit up,” Swinney said. “So, this is a great opportunity to try to hopefully create that game feeling for some of these guys. And then we’ve got some guys that are getting a lot more opportunity as your team changes every year and you start over.”

There are no lies here; the more fans that are there, the more the Tigers will benefit from it. Creating an atmosphere that feels like a Saturday during the season is an experience some players need. If you can’t make it, the game will be 1 p.m. Saturday and available on ACCNX/ESPN+.

