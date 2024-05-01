You’d need to pony up big bucks for a last-minute trip to the Kentucky Derby. See prices

Planning a trip to Churchill Downs this weekend? Between Kentucky Derby tickets, a hotel stay and gas, you might end up shelling out more than usual.

The 150th Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, and contenders include Dornoch, Sierra Leone, Mystik Dan and more. Only two of the 20 horses entered in this year’s Derby were not born in Kentucky.

Along with inflated prices across the U.S. for food and alcoholic beverages, travelers in the Bluegrass State can expect to pay more for fuel. Average gas prices in Louisville are up to $3.528 a gallon compared to $3.276 a month ago, and Lexington has also seen an increase.

Derby tickets are going for more than $8,000 on Ticketmaster, though you could get lucky and snag a general admission ticket for closer to $320. Last year, StubHub had some general admission tickets listed for $75.

Here’s what to know if you’re looking for last-minute lodging in Louisville for this weekend.

Lodging prices in Louisville for Derby weekend

Many Louisville-area hotels have no availability, but here’s what you can expect to pay for available rooms checking in Saturday night and checking out Sunday:

Holiday Inn Express: Louisville Airport Expo Center: $683 to $799 per night before taxes and fees (price depends on membership status and chosen cancellation policy) for one king bed.

Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Downtown: $1,129 per night for one king bed, or $1,081 with membership discount.

The Galt House Hotel: $1,999 per night before taxes and fees for a room with two queen beds.

The Bellwether Hotel: $951 per night for a room with one king bed.

Home2Suites by Hilton Downtown NuLu: $829 per night for a room with two queen beds.

Prices for available rooms at various Louisville hotels ranged from $185 to $1,980 for last year’s Derby.

Watch #KyDerby contender T O Password (JPN) breeze 4 furlongs in 46.80 this morning at @ChurchillDowns. pic.twitter.com/cNKbCEd2w0 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) April 30, 2024

If you’re looking for an alternative experience to traditional hotels, these Airbnbs have availability for May 4 to May 5 as of Tuesday:

“Parkside Pad - Iroquois Park:” This one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is going for $422, including fees, before taxes, for Saturday night.

“1 Bedroom Oasis in Clifton:” This first-floor unit sleeps two guests and is listed for $445, including fees, before taxes.

“Charming Highlands apartment for Derby:” This two-bedroom apartment sleeps up to six people, the listing says, and is priced at $599 per night, including fees, before taxes.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky Derby for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.