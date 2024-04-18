Cymru Premier: Pontypridd face relegation after FAW Tier 1 licence appeal fails

Pontypridd United have won eight Cymru Premier games this season [Huw Evans picture agency]

Pontypridd United have failed in their appeal against automatic relegation from the Cymru Premier.

The club had appealed against the decision to deny them a FAW Tier 1 licence, but an independent panel rejected that on Thursday.

They will now play in the Cymru South next season regardless of where they finish in the table.

One other side will be relegated with Colwyn Bay and Aberystwyth both in danger heading into Sunday's fixtures.

Aberystwyth go into their home game with Pontypridd two points above Colwyn Bay. The north Wales side welcome Barry and are currently bottom of the table, needing to win and hoping Aberystwyth drop points to stay up.

Aber, along with Newtown, have been ever-present in the Welsh top flight since its formation in 1992.

Briton Ferry Llansawel and Flint Town United have already been assured of promotion from the Cymru South and Cymru North ahead of next season.

Holywell Town could have won promotion from the Cymru North but were also denied a Tier 1 licence with the club opting not to appeal.