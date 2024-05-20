Curve finish series with win over RubberDucks

AKRON, Ohio – Brenden Dixon continued a hot week for Altoona with three hits and two RBIs as the Curve bats slugged 11 hits in a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Dixon, who finished the week 6-for-12 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in three games played, knocked three singles in Sunday’s win. He tied the game at 2 in the sixth inning with a two-RBI single against reliever Davis Sharpe. Altoona took the lead two batters later on Kervin Pichardo’s RBI double.

Seth Beer extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12 games with a three-hit day, picking up three singles. After a three-run sixth inning, Altoona added a run in the seventh on a Tsung-Che Cheng RBI double. In the eighth, the Curve got the first two men aboard before a run-scoring double-play ball. A throwing error later in the inning added another tally for Altoona.

Braxton Ashcraft struck out four batters over three innings in the start, allowing one run in the second inning to end his scoreless inning streak at 14 2/3 innings.