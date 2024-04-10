Curry Brand Posts 10 Billboards in South Carolina Celebrating Women’s College Basketball Champion MiLaysia Fulwiley

Moments after South Carolina won the women’s college basketball championship on Sunday, Curry Brand used Instagram to congratulate freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. Now, the brand is using a much larger platform to celebrate her title win.

Curry Brand — the Under Armour-backed label of NBA star Steph Curry — has 10 digital billboards now live throughout Columbia, S.C., the hometown of Fulwiley. The hooper signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Curry Brand in March. She is the first collegiate athlete to sign with Curry Brand from an Under Armour-backed school.

The billboards read “Hometown Hero. Homegrown Champion,” which was the same message Curry Brand shared via Instagram. Curry Brand confirmed the billboards will be up for the next week.

One of 10 Curry Brand billboards celebrating women’s college basketball champion MiLaysia Fulwiley. Courtesy of Curry Brand

The South Carolina Gamecocks went undefeated for the 2023-24 season, ending its run with a 87-75 win over Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes in the women’s national championship game. Fulwiley — who scored 9 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 18 minutes of play — wore an all-white iteration of the Curry 4 FloTro in the win.

Not only did Curry Brand celebrate via Instagram after the win, so did Under Armour. The athletic giant posted an image on Instagram celebrating South Carolina’s win, as well as its 38-0 season, with a simple and straightforward message: “You Win Some, You Lose None.”

