Cubs interested in veteran right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are reportedly interested in veteran right-handed reliever, Ryne Stanek, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Cubs and Red Sox are two big market teams who have expressed interest in veteran reliever Ryne Stanek — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 25, 2024

Stanek, 32, has played in MLB for seven seasons. Originally drafted in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft, Stanek was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays. He debuted in 2017 and played for the Rays for 2.5 seasons.

He played in Miami for two seasons before joining the Houston Astros over the last three seasons. There, he won a World Series with them in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Stanek holds a 3.45 ERA over 338 career games and 347 innings. He's struck out 406 batters and walked 175 of them. Last season, he finished with a 4.09 ERA from 50.2 innings pitched.

The Cubs have been quiet this offseason, striking once by signing Shota Imanaga to their starting rotation. They also stunned the MLB-sphere by bringing on manager Craig Counsell.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.