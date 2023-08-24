Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini signed by division rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Reds signed now former Chicago Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Reds sign OF/1B Trey Mancini to minor league deal.



He was released by Cubs early this month. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) August 24, 2023

The Cubs released the veteran on Aug. 3. They released him after designating him for assignment earlier in the week.

The Cubs will still owe him his remaining salary on the deal, with a new club only owing him the league minimum.

In 235 at-bats this season, Mancini slashed .234/.299/.336, and hit four home runs for the Cubs.

With the addition of Jeimer Candelario before the trade deadline, and with the team’s decision to use Cody Bellinger at first base at times, the team opted to cut Mancini loose just four months into his first season on the North Side.

The team officially designated him for assignment when they added Candelario to the 40-man roster.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.