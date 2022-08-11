Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'

Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs.

With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster.

So far, this season's results have reflected this.

The team holds a 45-65 record as they head into the national spotlight of Thursday's Field of Dreams game. Their record puts them in a close battle for third place in the NL Central. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds are each within a game behind them.

Team chairman Tom Ricketts recognized that's not good enough.

"I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Our decision last year to move away from Cubs players who brought us a World Series title was tough, but we have a plan to return to championship contention by building the next great Cubs team around a young core of players augmented by free agent signings -- and we're making progress."

Despite the team's lack of success on the field this season, fans are still showing up at Wrigley. The Cubs represent the ninth-highest attendance this season across MLB. They average close to 33,000 people per game and are near 2 million total fans on the season, according to ESPN.

The fan base's loyalty cannot go overlooked. The front office failed to trade away Willson Contreras and Ian Happ at the deadline, which in turn is opposite of their plan. They're also in the midst of an ugly breakup from Jason Heyward.

Despite all that, fans continue to show up on the North side.

Even though the plan hasn't gone exactly as they'd hoped, they've had some success. The team was able to sell some valuable pitchers at the trade deadline. David Robertson, Scott Effross, Mychal Givens and Chris Martin all played their final games in a Cubs jersey.

The team will look to free agency to continue their reconstruction. Thankfully, they have the fans on their side as they wait for the next great Cubs team.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!