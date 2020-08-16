Cubs blow another 3-0 lead in a 6-5 loss to the Brewers — their 3rd straight defeat

CHICAGO — The offense that once produced timely hits has faded, as has the quality starting pitching that carried the Chicago Cubs to their record-setting start.

For the second time in as many games, the Cubs blew a 3-0 lead. Keston Hiura hit a three-run home run off Jon Lester in the third inning and No. 9 hitter Orlando Arcia hit a two-run home run in the fifth that enabled the Brewers to seize a 6-5 victory Sunday, handing the Cubs their third consecutive loss.

The Cubs rallied in the sixth on a two-run single by Jason Kipnis, but Arcia haunted them again with a leadoff triple over the outstretched glove of a diving Ian Happ in center field. Ryan Braun followed with a single off Jason Adam that proved to be the game-winning hit.

Adam was promoted from the South Bend alternate site to take the roster spot of pitcher Tyler Chatwood, who was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a mid-back strain.