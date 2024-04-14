C's players honor Mike Gorman with pregame shooting shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards for their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon, but the game took a backseat to Mike Gorman Day at TD Garden.

The C's spent the day honoring the legendary broadcaster for the final regular-season game of his 43-year career. Before the opening tip, Celtics players took the floor wearing special "Thank You Mike Gorman" shooting shirts that included Gorman's face and his iconic "Got it!" catchphrase.

Check them out in the video below:

The Celtics will also honor Gorman with a halftime ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston.

While this is the final regular-season game of Gorman's career, he will be on the call for NBC Sports Boston throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs.