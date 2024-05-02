Jadon Sancho still holds ‘high value’ for Man Utd, claims Erik ten Hag

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag claimed Jadon Sancho still has a high value to Manchester United after the winger he exiled produced an outstanding performance in the Champions League semi-finals for Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, who cost United £73m, has not played for them since August and was training with the youth team before he was loaned to Dortmund in January.

The England international fell out with Ten Hag, who claimed Sancho had not trained well when he explained his omission from the squad for September’s defeat to Arsenal. It prompted the 24-year-old to produce a social-media post that inferred the manager had lied, with Ten Hag then wanting an apology before he would pick Sancho again and none forthcoming.

While Sancho’s loan at Dortmund could make United up to €7.5m, one of the most expensive signings in their history has played 77 minutes of football for them this season and United could face writing off much of their high investment.

But Ten Hag, who was impressed with Sancho’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain, said: “He played well and he is a very good player. Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and he showed he represents a high value for Manchester United, which is good. I’m happy for Jadon, for the performance yesterday and we’ll see what is going to happen in the future.”

After Sancho played well in Dortmund’s quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid, Ten Hag suggested the underlying issues between the two remain the same, which indicated an apology may still be wanted if the forward is to play for him again.