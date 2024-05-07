Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: Key stats

Crystal Palace dealt a chastening defeat Manchester United's way. Here are some key stats in the aftermath of the Eagles' 4-0 win.

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester United both home and away in the same Football League season for the first time in their history.

Manchester United 13 losses in the Premier League this season is their most in a league campaign since 1989-90 (16), while their 18 defeats in all competitions this term is their most since 1977-78 (19).

Manchester United have conceded 81 goals in all competitions this season, it’s their most in a single campaign since 1976-77 (also 81).

Since the start of last season, only Nottingham Forest (5) have lost more Premier League away games by a 4+ goal margin than Manchester United (3).

Only in December 1972 (5-0) have Crystal Palace ever recorded a league win over Manchester United by a bigger margin than their 4-0 victory under Oliver Glasner.

In his last 13 Premier League starts for Crystal Palace, Michael Olise has been involved in 14 goals (9 goals, 5 assists), scoring in five of his last seven starts in the competition.