Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas expected to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal for most teams closed yesterday, but for teams in NY6 and the College Football Playoff, the portal is open for an additional amount of time. With Penn State’s Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss last Saturday, Penn State players, if any, will be entering the portal in the next week or so.

Nittany Lion’s defensive end, Jake Wilson, announced his intentions to enter the portal early this week, and as of this morning, another Wilson will be reportedly joined in the portal by wide receiver Dante Cephus, according to On3.

Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports. He appeared in 12 games this past season while making six starts. Another multi-time transfer hitting the portal. Read: https://t.co/bIF1Nduyrn pic.twitter.com/EkO3kbr6zV — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 3, 2024

The Pittsburgh native transferred to Penn State from Kent State last December and was only at Penn State for 353 days before reentering the portal. Cephus produced 22 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns during his one season in Happy Valley. Cephus did not play in the Peach Bowl due to “practice competition,” according to James Franklin.

Cephus will be a graduate transfer and will be looking for his third and final home. It never really clicked with the Nittany Lions, and his only two touchdowns happened late in the season at Maryland. He and fellow wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith were supposed to be the top two receivers on this year’s team, and although that was technically true on the stat sheet, it never really materialized.

The wide receiver position remains an issue for Penn State, and the hope is that some external improvement within the group would improve the offense production. We’ll keep an eye on his next steps and update our transfer portal tracker accordingly when more information becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire