New crystal ball prediction entered for four-star OL Jaydon Chatman in favor of Texas

The Longhorns are now trending for one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman received a new 247Sports crystal ball prediction in favor of Texas on Tuesday. Horns247’s recruiting editor Hudson Standish entered the prediction at a medium confidence level.

Chatman is days away from taking his official visit to Texas, which is scheduled for June 24-26. The Harker Heights native has already taken official visits to Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma.

According to 247Sports composite, Chatman is rated the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. He checks in as the No. 38 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

