Crosscutters announce their upcoming ticket sale

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crosscutters announced their opening night and single-game ticket sale.

According to the press release, opening night and single game tickets will go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. June 4 the Crosscutters will open at home against Mahoning Valley Scrappers, continued in the release.

Officials say you can buy tickets at the Crosscutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark during preseason Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. along with 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays in May.

Tickets can be bought by phone at 570-326-3389 and you should buy your tickets from the Crosscutter’s official website because buying it through a third party can result in you paying more for tickets.

Game times will be Monday through Saturday games starting at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday games will feature a first pitch at 4:05 p.m. However, on July 4, September 2, and August 25 games will have a 6:35 p.m.

Gates open one hour before game time.

For more information on all ticket plans and the 2024 game schedule, you can visit their website or call the Cutters hotline at 570-326-3389.

