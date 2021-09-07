Crimson Tide remain No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
In this article:
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football team began the 2021 season with a statement win against the No. 14 ranked Miami Hurricanes 44-13.

Alabama’s dominance was brought into question over the offseason, as the team lost some very important members on the field to the NFL, and a few coaches left to pursue other opportunities.

Well, the Crimson Tide that showed up against Miami seems even stronger than the 2020 national championship-winning team.

Week 1 of college football was a wild one, filled with upsets, close games and blowouts, all of which impacted the first rankings of the regular season.

Alabama is one of the only teams to not move on the list, as even some teams that finished the weekend with wins were dropped in the rankings.

Here’s how the full list looks as teams prepare for Week 2:

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

(First Place Votes)

Rank

Team

Points

1

Alabama

1,571 (59)

2

Georgia

1,507 (4)

3

Ohio State

1,437

4

Oklahoma

1,374

5

Texas A&M

1,288

6

Clemson

1,231

7

Cincinnati

1,136

8

Notre Dame

1,070

9

Iowa State

1,045

10

Iowa

942

11

Penn State

908

12

Oregon

883

13

Florida

842

14

USC

789

15

Texas

683

16

UCLA

668

17

Coastal Carolina

384

18

Wisconsin

376

19

Virginia Tech

359

20

Ole Miss

335

21

Utah

334

22

Miami (Fl)

229

23

Arizona State

222

24

North Carolina

198

25

Auburn

83

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 20 Washington, No. 23 ULL

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

