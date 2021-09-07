Crimson Tide remain No. 1 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football team began the 2021 season with a statement win against the No. 14 ranked Miami Hurricanes 44-13.
Alabama’s dominance was brought into question over the offseason, as the team lost some very important members on the field to the NFL, and a few coaches left to pursue other opportunities.
Well, the Crimson Tide that showed up against Miami seems even stronger than the 2020 national championship-winning team.
Week 1 of college football was a wild one, filled with upsets, close games and blowouts, all of which impacted the first rankings of the regular season.
Alabama is one of the only teams to not move on the list, as even some teams that finished the weekend with wins were dropped in the rankings.
Here’s how the full list looks as teams prepare for Week 2:
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:
(First Place Votes)
Rank
Team
Points
1
Alabama
1,571 (59)
2
Georgia
1,507 (4)
3
Ohio State
1,437
4
Oklahoma
1,374
5
Texas A&M
1,288
6
Clemson
1,231
7
Cincinnati
1,136
8
Notre Dame
1,070
9
Iowa State
1,045
10
Iowa
942
11
Penn State
908
12
Oregon
883
13
Florida
842
14
USC
789
15
Texas
683
16
UCLA
668
17
Coastal Carolina
384
18
Wisconsin
376
19
Virginia Tech
359
20
Ole Miss
335
21
Utah
334
22
Miami (Fl)
229
23
Arizona State
222
24
North Carolina
198
25
Auburn
83
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 20 Washington, No. 23 ULL
Others receiving votes:
TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1