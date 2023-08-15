Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, schedule, fixtures and latest odds for the ODI tournament
The fixtures for this year’s Cricket World Cup have been announced. England will begin the defence of the title they won in 2019 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 – a rematch of the nerve-racking 2019 final.
Jos Buttler’s side then play every other team in the tournament in a round-robin group stage that finishes with a match against Pakistan, the team they defeated in last year’s T20 World Cup final to become the first side to hold both white-ball World Cups simultaneously.
Ben Stokes could be available to play for England after U-turning on his decision to retire from one-day cricket.
Who is hosting the World Cup?
India are hosting the tournament despite a tit-for-tat dispute with Pakistan about tournament boycotts. India had threatened to boycott the Pakistan-hosted Asia Cup in September; in retaliation, Pakistan threated to boycott the India-hosted World Cup. That dispute appears to have been resolved, for now, by sharing the Asia Cup hosting rights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India’s games at that tournament will be played in Sri Lanka.
At the World Cup, however, Pakistan will be playing in India. The round-robin match between the sides will be held in Ahmedabad on October 15. Click on this link or scroll down for a full list of fixtures.
Who is taking part?
Only ten teams will play at the tournament. They are: India, who qualified automatically as the hosts, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa, all of whom qualified based on their results in ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, and Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who earned their place via a qualifying tournament earlier this year.
Among the teams who failed to qualify are previous World Cup winners West Indies, plus Ireland and Zimbabwe.
What is the format for the World Cup?
The 2023 edition follows the schedule used at the 2019 edition: a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. In the round-robin all ten teams will play each other once. A victory will be worth two points and a tie or no result will be worth one point. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the top-ranked team against the fourth-ranked team, and the second and third placed teams against each other.
The boundary countback rule, on the basis of which England won the 2019 World Cup final, has been dropped. From now on, if teams are tied in a knock-out game and still tied after a super over, they will continue to play super overs until a winner is found.
Full fixtures and schedule
This World Cup was originally slated for the spring of 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up calendars, prompting the ICC to push it back by six months. England’s fixtures are in bold.
Thursday, October 5
England v New Zealand – Ahmedabad
Friday, October 6
Pakistan v Netherlands – Hyderabad
Saturday, October 7
Bangladesh v Afghanistan – Dharamsala
South Africa v Sri Lanka – Delhi
Sunday, October 8
India vs Australia – Chennai
Monday, October 9
New Zealand v Netherlands – Hyderabad
Tuesday, October 10
England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala
Wednesday, October 11
India v Afghanistan – Delhi
Thurday, October 12
Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad
Friday, October 13
Australia v South Africa – Lucknow
Saturday, October 14
England v Afghanistan – Delhi
New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai
Sunday, October 15
India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad
Monday, October 16
Australia v Sri Lanka – Lucknow
Tuesday, October 17
South Africa v Netherlands – Dharamsala
Wednesday, October 18
New Zealand v Afghanistan – Chennai
Thursday, October 19
India v Bangladesh – Pune
Friday, October 20
Australia v Pakistan – Bengaluru
Saturday, October 21
England v South Africa – Mumbai
Netherlands v Sri Lanka – Lucknow
Sunday, October 22
India v New Zealand – Dharamsala
Monday, October 23
Pakistan v Afghanistan – Chennai
Tuesday, October 24
South Africa v Bangladesh – Mumbai
Wednesday, October 25
Australia v Netherlands – Delhi
Thursday, October 26
England v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru
Friday, October 27
Pakistan v South Africa – Chennai
Saturday, October 28
Netherlands v Bangladesh – Kolkata
Australia v New Zealand –Dharamsala
Sunday, October 29
India v England – Lucknow
Monday, October 30
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka – Pune
Tuesday, October 31
Pakistan v Bangladesh – Kolkata
Wednesday, November 1
New Zealand v South Africa – Pune
Thurday, November 2
India v Sri Lanka – Mumbai
Friday, November 3
Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan – Lucknow
Saturday, November 4
England v Australia – Ahmedebad
New Zealand v Pakistan – Bengaluru
Sunday, November 5
India v South Africa – Kolkata
Monday, November 6
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka – Delhi
Tuesday, November 7
Australia v Afghanistan – Mumbai
Wednesday, November 8
England v Netherlands – Pune
Thursday, November 9
New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Bengaluru
Friday, November 10
South Africa v Afghanistan – Ahmedabad]
Saturday, November 11
India v Netherlands – Bengaluru
Sunday, November 12
England v Pakistan – Kolkata
Australia v Bangladesh – Pune
Wednesday, November 15
Semi-final 1
Thursday, November 16
Semi-final 2
Sunday, November 19
Final
What are the latest odds?
India 5/2
England 11/4
Australia 9/2
Pakistan 7/1
New Zealand 8/1
Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.