Crestwood T-ball registration announced

Apr. 30—Registration for the 2024 Crestwood T-ball season is just days away, and the Downtown Optimist Club is reminding parents to mark their calendars ahead of time.

The annual T-ball league is open to boys and girls ages 4-6, with the number of teams dependent on how many children register. Teams will play throughout the month of July at the Crestwood field, with games beginning Tuesday, July 2.

Multiple registration opportunities are scheduled throughout the month of May at the Crestwood baseball field. Registration is open from 5:30-7 p.m. on:

-Tuesday, May 7

-Thursday, May 9

-Tuesday, May 14

-Thursday, May 16

-Tuesday, May 21

-Thursday, May 23

For those unable to make the scheduled times, registration can also be completed at Quality PC of Meridian, located at 3910 Highway 45 N., and Jeffery Wilson State Farm, located at 2401 Highway 39 N., during regular business hours. Registration forms can be found at dtoc.org/t-ball to fill out in advance or mail with payment to DTOC, P.O. Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303.

Registration costs $60 with an additional $40 per child from the same family. Included in the cost of registration are a jersey, trophy and cap.

Parents are also encouraged to get involved in the league with volunteer opportunities available for signup at registration. Those interested in serving as a coach or assistant coach can mark their preference on their child's registration form.