Creed Humphrey had a hilarious response to Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy

No one has ever run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine faster than Xavier Worthy did earlier this year.

Worthy did it in a blazing 4.21 seconds, and it provided Chiefs fans a glimpse of what they will be seeing this fall. The Chiefs on Thursday traded up and selected Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Chiefs added another speed merchant earlier this year when they signed free-agent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. At his Pro Day in 2019, Brown ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash.

Adding all that speed should put pressure on opposing defenses. But it also will make life interesting for Chiefs offensive linemen when a wide-receiver screen is called. That’s a point center Creed Humphrey made Thursday night in a hilarious post on X.

Me trying to keep up on WR screens this year. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JZpzwN1L6x — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) April 26, 2024

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a kick out of that message.

Other Chiefs players shared their thoughts on Worthy joining the team. It’s safe to say, his new teammates are excited.

“Xavier Worthy down there somewhere.”



- @PatrickMahomes



LETS GO @XavierWorthy .. time to work️ — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) April 26, 2024

Rice, Hollywood, X &&&&& trav? aye yo this is wild — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 26, 2024

Worthy down there somewhere

Hollywood down there somewhere

Trav working the sticks and rice and we got pop — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) April 26, 2024