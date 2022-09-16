Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills.

He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility.

“Michael’s done an excellent job of hitting those (injury rehab) targets, and I think we’re kind of in the final stages here,” coach Mike McCarthy said Friday, via Rob Phillips of the team website.

Gallup tore an ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals but did not undergo surgery until Feb. 10 because of swelling.

Quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb), defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) did not practice all week and were ruled out for Sunday.

