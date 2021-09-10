Report: Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended 5 games for substance abuse

The Dallas Cowboys offense lost another major contributor.

Starting right tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins is in the third year of a five-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2019 and has been a major contributor for the Cowboys' offensive line, though he missed all of last season due to a hip injury that required surgery.

The news comes hours after it was revealed the Cowboys lost wide receiver Michael Gallup for three to five weeks due to a calf strain. The team was also without All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for Thursday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a 31-29 loss, due to his placement on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.