Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.

Speaking of which, there’s a new player in town as Dallas signs veteran cornerback help. Their rookie CB tops a list for his breakout night against Indianapolis, caution is being preached over expectations regarding Tyron Smith, and Kelvin Joseph looks like he’ll be given the opportunity to take a huge step in his development. Dak Prescott is once again up for the league’s most prestigious honor, the Cowboys inch ever higher in the latest power rankings, we’re soaking up the sounds from the sideline, and a Texans starter doesn’t understand why Dallas-versus-Houston is any sort of a rivalry. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Report: Cowboys 'have concerns' about OBJ's availability for 2022 postseason :: Cowboys Wire

Jerry Jones had made it clear that he would want Beckham to contribute on the field this postseason. Ed Werder reported Tuesday that, after a meeting with team doctors and a physical (but no workout), there are concerns that the free agent may not ready to play “before mid-January” and that signing him “would have no benefit” until the 2023 season.

Bills Rumors: Analysts not buying Cowboys’ report on Odell Beckham Jr. :: Heavy.com

At least one outlet wonders if the Cowboys’ “concerns” about Beckham’s rehab status are really a way to pre-emptively soften the massive PR blow of not landing him after such a public courtship. Casting doubt on the player’s health is “exactly the CYA move Jerry Jones would pull if the Cowboys lost Odell to another team,” commented one analyst.

Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee :: ProFootballTalk

Mike Florio takes the intrigue about Beckham’s knee even further, citing a league source of his own as suggesting that OBJ should sue the Cowboys for violating his medical privacy rights. “How could he even consider signing there now?” the source asked. And what does it say to current Cowboys players about the way the front office operates? If they’re leaking information about Beckham to the media, what are they leaking about others, from Dak Prescott to Randy Gregory to Ezekiel Elliott to whoever, whenever, however?

Dallas Cowboys sign veteran CB Mackensie Alexander to practice squad :: Dallas Morning News

A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, Alexander has 201 tackles and three interceptions over 84 game appearances. With Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown lost for the year, Alexander provides a veteran presence- and experience at the nickel corner spot- to a thin secondary.

Cowboys prepare to trust in Kelvin Joseph to fill Brown's shoes: 'Time for him to take a big step' :: Cowboys Wire

Anthony Brown had played 729 defensive snaps before his Achilles injury. Kelvin Joseph had been in on just 58 before Sunday. John Fassel praised his special teams play and believes it will translate to a spot in the secondary. “We’re counting on him to step up,” Mike McCarthy said of the youngster who found himself in serious trouble this offseason. “This is a big moment for him. This is something that he’s been working at and kind of keeping his nose down.”

Cowboys fans need to pump brakes on expectations for Tyron Smith :: The 33rd Team

Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz aren’t so sure the Tyron Smith who’s about to return to the field will be the one Cowboys fans remember from his eight Pro Bowl nods. “Last year when he was in the lineup, there were some slippages. There were some things that happened that you’d never seen before from him.” Thankfully, the team can afford to use him in conjunction with rookie Tyler Smith and veteran Jason Peters as he re-acclimates.

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players in Week 13 :: PFF.com

Linebacker Damone Clark comes in 14th on this list after allowing only two receptions versus Indianapolis. But cornerback DaRon Bland is in the top spot with a PFF grade of 94.3, allowing two catches and nine yards on five targets and picking off a pair of passes.

Listen in as turnovers, run game grind Colts down :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

At what point did #ProBowlVote + @_CeeDeeThree claim the game was over? Gotta watch to find out! 👀🎥 Sounds from the Sideline | #INDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jN0QMHqJdK — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 7, 2022

Power Rankings: Dallas & Philly vying for top spot :: The Mothership

NFL.com and Fox Sports have the Cowboys ranked second in the league, just behind the Eagles. ESPN.com has them fourth, with not even their 33-point fourth quarter explosion budging them in the rankings over last week.

Cowboys nominate Dak Prescott for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award :: Cowboys Wire

For the third time in his seven seasons, the quarterback is the team’s nominee for the league’s most prestigious honor. Prescott will wear a special helmet decal for the remainder of the season; the winner will receive a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choosing and a uniform patch to wear on his jersey for the rest of his playing career.

CB Desmond King 'not really sure' what Texans vs. Cowboys rivalry is about :: Texans Wire

A Detroit native who attended Iowa and then was drafted by the Chargers, the Texans cornerback isn’t familiar with any in-state rivalry between his new team and the Dallas Cowboys. Granted, the two teams don’t play in the regular season often, but they’ll face off once again for the Governor’s Cup on Sunday. “To me, it’s just going to be another game that we got to go in with the goal to win,” King said.

