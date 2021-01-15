Cowboys News: How Quinn’s scheme fits, who stays among DBs

The Dallas Cowboys offseason began just two weeks ago, but the club is already moving quickly. This week the team finalized a deal to make former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn their defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Nolan after just one season. Quinn has been apart of many successful defenses in the past, and he’ll look to improve a Dallas defense that was one of the worst in the league a year ago. Learn more about what schemes Quinn may implement, and how Quinn’s preferences could impact the defensive personnel the Cowboys choose to acquire.

Speaking of the Dallas defense, a number of key contributors are set to become free agents this offseason, especially in the secondary. Who should the Cowboys be most interested in keeping out of the trio of Xavier Woods, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jourdan Lewis? Find out the latest on Jaylon Smith’s recent surgery. Plus a Cowboys history lesson that the average fan hasn’t heard before.

Aikman on Cowboys' Quinn: 'I think it's a good hire' but says 'holes in personnel' exist :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Dallas Cowboys just produced arguably the worst defense in its history in 2020. Dan Quinn, who was called plays for the infamous "Legion of Boom" defense in Seattle was hired on Monday to turn things around. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman supports the hire but recognizes that upgrades in personnel are needed to make it work.

5 Bucks: Quinn's Scheme A Better Fit For Defense :: Dallas Cowboys

Link NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down five aspects of the Dallas Cowboys defense moving forward. Brooks focuses on what new hirer's Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. will add to the Cowboys coaching staff.

Final 2020 NFL pass-rush rankings :: Pro Football Focus

Link While the Cowboys sack totals weren't in the top half of the league, that doesn't quite tell the story of their pass rush in 2020. With the resurgence of both Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory, along with the continued excellence from DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas was ranked, by PFF, as a top 10 pass rushing team this year.

Cowboys Jaylon Smith to have wrist surgery :: Cowboys Wire

Link Jaylon Smith was on the Week 16 injury report with a wrist issue but didn't miss any time. The former second-round pick had surgery to fix the ailment on Thursday.

What Might A Dan Quinn Draft Look Like? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Dallas Cowboys are likely to spend the majority of their draft picks on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. New defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, will ultimately have some say in these draft discussions. Dallas Cowboys staff writer David Helman examines the Cowboys needs, as well as Quinn's past drafting tendencies, to try to speculate on how Quinn may help Dallas augment their defense in late April.

Cowboys 2021 free agency: Prioritizing which member of the secondary free agents to bring back :: Blogging the Boys

Link With over half their starting secondary members from 2020 set to hit free agency, the Cowboys have some tough decisions to make. Matt Holleran from Blogging the Boys does his best to determine who should stay, and who should go, in the Dallas defensive backfield.

Report: Eagles request permission to interview Cowboys' Kellen Moore for HC opening :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys kept Kellen Moore away from his alma mater earlier this month by signing him to a multi-year extension. However, a new threat to snatch him has emerged, the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who have asked permission to speak to him about their head-coaching vacancy.

Mailbag: An Interesting Draft Hypothetical? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link In the latest edition of Mailbag, Dallas Cowboys' staff writers David Helman and Rob Phillips answer two fan questions, which both happened to revolve around the defense, and the potential draft strategy of Dallas.

Zero Club: Cowboys' Larry Cole wanted no publicity, but his talent refused to cooperate :: Cowboys Wire

Link Larry Cole is far from being the most well-known Dallas Cowboys player, but his contributions were a huge reason the Cowboys had the historical success that they did. Our own Todd Brock details the impressive career of the "practically anonymous" former Dallas defender.