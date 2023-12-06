Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to have appendectomy, 'anticipates' coaching vs. Eagles Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will undergo an appendectomy after experiencing abdominal pain Wednesday morning, the team announced.

McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday and the team says they anticipate him being available to coach Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team's coordinators Dan Quinn (defense), Brian Schottenheimer (offense) and John Fassel (special teams) will handle practices as long as McCarthy is out.

Should McCarthy not be able to coach Sunday night, Quinn could be an option to lead the Cowboys in their big NFC East matchup. Quinn filled in for McCarthy in December 2021 when McCarthy tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss a game.

"You really think that tough Irishman is going to miss this game?" Quinn said Wednesday. "We're certainly anticipating Mike being back for the game. We'll hold it down for practices. Knowing him, he'll be online tonight wanting to go through red zone and third down and everything else. We expect him to be rocking by gameday."

The "Sunday Night Football" game between the Cowboys and Eagles could clear up the NFC East playoff picture with five weeks left in the regular season. Dallas sits in second place at 9-3, one game behind division-leading Philadelphia, who is 10-2.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-22 in Week 9. Since that defeat Dallas has won four straight.