Cowboys Final 2023 Big Board: The 113 draft prospects Dallas met with

The final tallies are in. With the recent announcement of the final few top-30 visit names, the onset of the NFL draft comes with a cheat sheet for Dallas Cowboys fans. Here, we’ve collected all of the national visitors, local visitors, private workouts and the like to help identify which of the 2023 NFL draft prospects have been identified on Dallas’ radar.

There’s no guarantee the group of names called when Dallas is on the clock will all be from this list. However Cowboys Wire’s 10 Draft Commandments provides great insight the club’s tendency to heavily rely on this list. And with over 100 names here, it’s a great way to prepare for what will come to fruition starting Thursday night.

Here’s a breakdown of which positions were of the most importance to Dallas and what rounds each are projected to be in. As always, we’ve tried our best but there’s always a possibility that some of the national visitors have been misrepresented.

Positional Breakdown

Here’s a breakdown of how many players Dallas met with from each group, and the number of national or local visitors to The Star among them.

Wide Receivers: 17 (3 national, 7 local)

Interior OL: 15 (2 national, 3 local)

Cornerback: 13 (3 national, 1 local)

Running Back: 13 (4 national, 1 local)

Edge Rusher: 11 (7 national, 1 local)

Offensive Tackle: 10 (2 national)

Tight End: 8 (3 national, 1 local)

Safety: 7 (1 local)

Linebacker: 7 (2 national, 5 local)

Defensive Tackle: 6 (3 national, 1 local)

Quarterback: 5 (3 local)

Trends and Tendencies

The Cowboys brought in all seven linebackers they’ve been publicly linked to.

The Dallas area is swimming with wide receiver talent. Seven local visits among their top-met position (17)

Dan Quinn’s influence is strong. It’s expected to be an offense-heavy draft but 7 of the 30 national visitors were edge rushers.

The DFW is an unfair advantage. 24 local visits and 7 of them are top-100 considerations the club didn’t have to spend a 30 visit on.

A lot of corners, but only four brought to the facilities is interesting.

Dallas will likely draft a tight end, but still surprising it ranks so low in such a deep draft.

Safety is an afterthought, it appears.

Top 15 Players (3)

Here are players who are considered top of Round 1 candidates who would either have to slip or Dallas would have to trade up for.

30 Visits/Dallas Visits (0+1)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Other meeting/interest (2)

CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State (combine)

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (combine)

Round 1 Candidates (11)

Here’s a list of players who would have a realistic shot at being available for No. 26. Players who are seen as top of Round 2 candidates will be placed here, as it’s unlikely they’d slide to Dallas’ pick No. 58.

30 Visits/Dallas Visits (4+1)

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Edge Will McDonald, Iowa State

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest (6)

WR Jordan Addison, USC (combine)

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah (combine)

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (combine)

OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (combine)

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia (combine)

DB Brian Branch, Alabama (combine)

Bridge Round 1 - Round 2 (7)

These are guys who could be selected in Round 1, but more so fit in between Dallas picks at No. 26 and No. 58. They are trade back, or trade up, candidates.

30 Visits (3+2)

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

OG Steve Avila, TCU (Dallas)

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest

WR Josh Downs (Pro Day)

Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (combine)

Round 2 Candidates (12)

These are players generally considered to be ranked between 50 and 75, but they could certainly be taken early as again it takes just one team to feel differently. Certainly Dallas would consider anyone from the above categories who fall into range (see Trevon Diggs in 2020). That should go without saying, but here we are saying it.

30 Visits / Dallas Day (4+1)

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (Dallas Day)

Other meeting/interest (6)

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (Private Workout)

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (combine)

OT Anton Harrison (combine)

OL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (combine)

Edge Derick Hall, Auburn (combine)

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State (combine)

Round 3 candidates (16)

These are all the remaining Top 100 candidates.

30 Visits / Dallas Day (5+2)

WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Edge/LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

DE Byron Young, Tennessee

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

WR Rashee Rice, SMU (Dallas)

CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest (9)

RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (Private Workout)

RB Tyjae Speare, Tulane (Private Workout)

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas (Private Workout)

WR Tank Dell, Houston (Private Workout)

RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn (combine)

IOL Anthony Bradford, LSU (combine)

OL Tyler Steen, Alabama (combine)

Safey J.L. Skinner, Boise State (combine)

Round 4 Candidates (12)

30 Visits/Dallas Visits (2+2)

RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

LB/S Marte Mapu, Sacremento State

RB Kendre Miller, TCU (Dallas)

Center Braeden Daniels, Utah (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest (8)

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (combine)

RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma (combine)

WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (combine)

TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (combine)

OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (combine)

OG Andrew Vorhees, USC (combine)

OL Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (combine)

DT Byron Young, Alabama (combine)

Round 5, Round 6 Candidates (19)

30 Visits / Dallas Day (5+5)

RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL Atonio Mafi, UCLA

Edge Villami (Junior) Fehoko, San Jose State

Edge D.J. Johnson, Oregon

QB Clayton Tune, Houston (Dallas)

QB Max Duggan, TCU (Dallas)

DL Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State (Dallas)

LB Dee Winters, TCU (Dallas)

Punter Michael Turk, Oklahoma (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest (9)

QB Aidan O’Connell, Purdue (Private Workout)

TE Payne Durham, Purdue (Private Workout)

OL Juice Scruggs, Penn State (Private Workout)

OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan (combine)

OT Asim Richards, UNC (combine)

OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon (combine)

D.J. Johnson, Oregon (combine)

CB Mekhi Garner, LSU (combine)

Safety Trey Dean III, Florida (combine)

Safety Jay Ward, LSU (combine)

Round 7, UDFA Candidates (33)

30 Visits / Dallas Day (6+11)

OT Raiquon O’Neal, Hawaii

Silas Dzansi, Va. Tech

IOL Ilm Manning, Hawaii

Edge B.J. Thompson, Sam Houston

Edge Durrell Johnson, Liberty

CB Eric Scott, Southern Miss

QB Logan Bonner, Utah State (Dallas)

TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma (Dallas)

WR Xavier Gipson, Stephen F Austin (Dallas)

WR Malik Knowles, Kansas State (Dallas)

WR Keilahn Harris, Oklahoma Baptist (Dallas)

Safety Tanner McCallister, Ohio State (Dallas)

OL Alan Ali, TCU (Dallas)

DT Calvin Avery, Illinois (Dallas)

LB MoMo Sanogo, Louisville (Dallas)

LB Jimmy Phillips, Jr., SMU (Dallas)

LB Robert Barnes, Colorado (Dallas)

Other meeting/interest (16)

QB Lindsey Scott, Jr., UIW (Private Workout)

RB Tiyon Evans, Louisville (combine)

RB SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (combine)

WR Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (combine)

OT Connor Gavin, Baylor (combine)

IOL Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine Bluff (Unknown)

OL T.J. Bass, Oregon (combine)

OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon (combine)

Edge Caleb Murphy, Ferris State (unknown)

DT M.J. Anderson, Iowa State (workout)

CB Myles Brooks (combine)

CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (combine)

CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin (workout)

CB Alex Austin, Oregon (combine)

Safety Chamarri Conner, Va Tech (combine)

Safety Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh (combine)

Big Board Grid as of 4/27/2023 5am Central

