Cowboys fans call for Dan Quinn to replace Mike McCarthy as HC

It didn’t take long for former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to elevate his stock following his firing in 2020.

The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what was by far the biggest upset of wild-card weekend. The game was riddled with penalties, poor clock management and a total lack of offensive execution by Dallas. However, Quinn’s defense was one of the few bright spots, and he’s now become one of the NFL’s most sought after head coach candidates for 2021.

Cowboys fans aren’t happy to potentially lose Quinn — who has four interviews this week — and several would rather the team promote him to head coach and fire Mike McCarthy.

Someone take kellen Moore leave Dan Quinn alone https://t.co/U3OWWFkmRU — ✭Jonathan✭ (@Howbtdemcowboys) January 18, 2022

After playoff disaster, #DallasCowboys need to fire Mike McCarthy, promote Dan Quinn to head coach@TimCowlishaw | #CowboysNation https://t.co/HhCM2QWXgn — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) January 17, 2022

DAN QUINN’S THE ONLY HEAD COACHING CALIBER COACH ON THIS ROSTER — Cash Fern (cowboys american football victim) (@cashfeen) January 17, 2022

Fire him, Jerry. You know you've seen enough. He can't motivate. Doesn't call plays. He's a bump on a sideline log. The unJimmy. This team was perfectly positioned to make a run, fell flat. No Jimmy figure at the helm. At least Dan Quinn would bring ENERGY. Move on, Jerry. Enough — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

It’s Dan Quinn’s time in Dallas. What are we waiting for? https://t.co/sAhF9K9aI4 — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) January 17, 2022

Jerry likes to get "aggressive" when it comes to his coaches. No one is taking Dan Quinn away from Mr. Jones!!!#DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/Ch1au2iepy — Cowboys CanFan Podcast (@CowboysCanFan) January 13, 2022

Micah Parsons on DC Dan Quinn: “I hope Q is back [next year]. That’s my dawg. I would do anything for Q …anybody would be lucky to have Q. I hope he stays and we get another shot at this…he found a way to touch everybody’s heart.” pic.twitter.com/zVvzRfqbGv — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) January 17, 2022

DeMarcus Lawrence on Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: "To have Dan come here, change the culture & make us think more about the ball, taking the ball away, giving the offense more opportunities to score, it put us in the position that we're in today. Just thankful to have Dan on our side." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 13, 2022

Mike McCarthy is the problem in Dallas: "I don't have a lot of sympathy for the Cowboys… You have to strongly consider Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore as the coach." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/6hkxram8Vj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 17, 2022

Hell NO Dan needs to stay right where he is with US — Misty Taylor (@Misty_Taylor12) January 18, 2022

I honestly think Raheem Morris should get a second chance to be an NFL head coach before Dan Quinn — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) January 18, 2022

I thought Dan Quinn did a lot of damage to his rep in Atlanta with his play-calling debacle, situational management, & personnel decisions. I didn't think so many organizations would be clamoring for him after 2 1/2 years of awful defenses & dysfunctional offenses in Atlanta. https://t.co/uHJixe3Tlj — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) January 18, 2022

So let me get this straight 2 total HC interviews between Raheem Morris and Todd Bowles who’s teams are moving on in playoffs after dominant performances While HC flameout Dan Quinn who’s penalty marred defense lost at home has 5 separate interviews lined up this week…. pic.twitter.com/YvIVjKkP6C — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) January 18, 2022

I'm surprised how much Dan Quinn is in demand. While he definitely deserves another shot, I didn't think practically every team with an HC vacancy would be looking to interview him. — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) January 18, 2022

Cowboys Fans, Are y'all ready to hear Dan Quinn suggest that you "EMBRACE THE SUCK"? Because it's coming. He'll also be, "Mad as hell." Just letting y'all know what's in store. Have a great day. 🥰 — Rachael Van Oranje (@GamedayOhJ) January 17, 2022

Dan Quinn is the favorite to replace Vic Fangio in Denver, according to NFL Network. https://t.co/sHGT3PSJCp — Broncos Wire (@TheBroncosWire) January 18, 2022

