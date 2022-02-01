Cowboys should consider re-signing defensive tackle Brent Urban a priority

One of the main adjustments the Cowboys needed to make in 2021 was to improve their run defense which finished 31st in the season before. Specifically, they needed to get better production from their interior defensive line, and that’s why the signing of defensive tackle Brent Urban in free agency was a sneaky good one.

The Cowboys’ run defense was very solid over the first six games of the season, only allowing 86.1 yards per game. A big reason for that was Urban’s presence on the interior. Despite not putting up big numbers, Urban was a force up the middle against the run prior to his season-ending injury and seeing as he won’t cost a lot to bring back, the Cowboys should strongly consider bringing him back in free agency in 2022.

After spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears, Urban was focused on being that run-stuffing anchor on the interior for Dallas in 2021.

“I do a good job being stout up front, taking on double teams and doing the dirty work to allow those guys to run free,” Urban said back in June, via the team’s website. “That’s part of the reason I came here. It seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to continue to do that and help elevate this defense and allow the athletes to be athletes.”

Unfortunately for Urban, he suffered a triceps injury in October and was placed on injured reserve. In November, Urban had season-ending surgery. The Cowboys’ run defense would suffer tremendously over the last 11 regular-season games without Urban clogging up the middle by allowing 127.3 yards per game with eight consecutive games of giving up over 100 yards from Week 8 through Week 15.

Urban had been a stout run defender for quite some time before he came to Dallas. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 79.7 run defense in 2018 which jumped up to 83.7 in 2020 which was the third-best for all interior defensive linemen. His 2021 grade though was much lower, 44.3, but while his grade wasn’t impressive, the difference in the performance of the run defense when he wasn’t in the rotation was evident by the raw numbers.

Story continues

In the five full games Urban played, four of those opponents failed to reach 100 yards. In the next 12 contests, 11 opponents reached beyond the century mark, some well beyond. Only Washington, in a 56-14 drubbing, failed to break 100 ground yards.

The Cowboys would be wise to grab another piece on their defensive interior during the upcoming NFL draft in April. However, Urban should also be in their offseason plans for Dallas. With Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, and Quinton Bohanna in the mix, bringing Urban back would set the Cowboys up to have a solid rotation at defensive tackle for next season.

Dallas has a lot of free agents to make decisions on. Urban may not be one of the first names mentioned, but with what he brings to the table against the run, he needs strong consideration for a second-go-round with the Cowboys.

List

Cowboys News: What Dallas can learn from the Rams, looking at college prospects

List

7 key 2022 draft prospects Cowboys can bolster interior offensive line with

List

3 Cowboys free agents whose future impacted by Dan Quinn's return

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.