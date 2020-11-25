Cowboys S&C coach Markus Paul passes away at age of 54

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys organization and family has suffered a tremendous loss. After having to be rushed from the team facility to the hospital on Tuesday morning, Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul passed away Wednesday evening at Plano Presbyterian Hospital. He was 54 years old.

Paul, a former NFL player of five seasons hailing from Syracuse University, has spent the last two decades coaching at various stops around the league. He’s the owner of five Super Bowl championship rings earned while with the New England Patriots and New York Giants. He’s spent the last three seasons working with the Cowboys under head coaches Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy. After being an assistant S&C coach under Mike Woicik, Paul was promoted this past January. The team, owner Jerry Jones and McCarthy offered the following statements.

Statement from the organization

Statement from the team owner

Statement from the head coach

Around the football world, love for Paul and support and condolences for his family rang out in the immediate wake of the announcement.

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon families across the country, loss seems to resonate even more in 2020. Dallas will have to summon the strength to play a game less than 24 hours after losing a member of their family. Cowboys Wire sends our condolences to Paul’s family and football brethren.

