Cowboys bring in a WR with family ties for a visit, end comeback of Martavis Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys said they would get back into free agency after the NFL Draft.

And they are staying true to their word.

One week after signing running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are taking a look at free agent receiver Zay Jones, who made a visit to the team’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Jones’ visit came on the same day the team released receiver Martavis Bryant, who was trying to make a comeback after last playing in the NFL in 2018 because of a league suspension.

Jones, 29, is a proven veteran who played the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His best season came in 2022 when he caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns.

It was a campaign in which Jones caught six passes for 109 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a win against the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-2 wideout played only nine games in 2023 due to injures, recording 34 receptions for 321 yards.

Jacksonville released Jones after taking a receiver in the first round of the draft.

When healthy, he is a proven commodity who could replace the departed Michael Gallup as the No. 3 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

The unproven likes of Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks and rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy are the other pass-catching options.

Jones was born in Dallas and is the son of former Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones, who won three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s.

Jones was a second-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 games with the Bills. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in October 2019 and caught 81 passes for 847 yards and two touchdowns in 43 games with the Raiders.

Jones signed a three-year, $24 million contract with $14 million guaranteed with the Jaguars in March 2022.

Jones visited the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals before coming to Dallas.

His asking price is the big question for the salary-cap strapped Cowboys.