Cowboys take a 17-13 lead on Dak Prescott's second TD throw

The back-and-forth second half at AT&T Stadium continues.

The Cowboys have taken back the lead on an 8-yard throw from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks. Dallas leads 17-13 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter.

It was Prescott's second touchdown of the night.

He threw a 92-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter and is 23-of-32 for 304 yards. Prescott also has thrown a pick.

Lamb has broken the team records for catches in a season and now yards in a season, topping the 1,603 of Michael Irvin. Lamb currently has 1,618 yards for the season, getting 194 yards on 11 receptions tonight.

It is a season and career high for Lamb, topping the 191 he had earlier this season against the Eagles.