Coveted 2025 tight end sets official visit date with Florida football

Chalk up another member of the 2025 high school recruiting class that has set an official visit with the Florida Gators.

Three-star tight end Hollis Davidson out of Peachtree City (Georgia) McIntosh was formerly committed to the Auburn Tigers a few months ago but reopened his recruitment by returning to the market. According to Swamp247, the 6-foot-6-inch, 230-pound prospect will be in Gainesville the weekend of June 7 for his OV.

The Peach State product also has an official visit set with the Florida State Seminoles on June 21 as well as a game day visit when Auburn hosts the Texas A&M Aggies this fall. That leaves a couple of openings for other suitors in the coming months.

Recruiting Summary

Davidson is ranked No. 418 overall and No. 23 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 409 and 23, respectively.

Auburn still holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives it an 82.7% chance of landing him. FSU (6.5%), Florida (4.5%) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1.9%) lag far behind in the race for Davidson’s talents.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire