Coventry City vs Manchester United, FA Cup semifinal: How to watch live, team news, updates

Second-tier Coventry City are hoping for a huge upset against Premier League giants Manchester United in their FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday.

Mark Robins' side can certainly pull it off as they beat Wolves in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinal for just the second time in their history. The Sky Blues' recent history has seen them climb up the leagues from the fourth tier to the Championship playoff final last season (where they lost on penalties to Luton) and Robins has led the way the entire time, doing a fantastic job on a low budget to revive Coventry as a club amid severe financial turmoil, stadium sharing and general chaos. This FA Cup semifinal feels like a reward for Robins, his players and the fans and Coventry will play with absolutely no fear. They've unexpectedly lost their last two Championship games after being the form team in the second tier and their hopes of surging into the playoffs aren't over but it is now looking very unlikely. USMNT fans have had a close eye on Coventry this season as Haji Wright has scored 17 (Simms is top scorer with 18) and has added six assists in an exceptional season for the Sky Blues.

Things are quite clear for Manchester United: they need to win the FA Cup to save their season. Erik ten Hag's side have won just one of their last six games and are really struggling for confidence, form and to have any control in games. Even if United win the FA Cup and finish sixth in the Premier League it feels like Erik ten Hag's time in charge at Old Trafford is probably up. They have incredible individual quality and beat Liverpool to reach this semifinal but there's just something about this United side which tells you they could quite easily be on the end of huge FA Cup upset this weekend.

How to watch Coventry City vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:30am ET Sunday (April 21)

Online: ESPN+

Coventry City focus, team news

The duo of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright have been excellent up front, while in midfield Callum O'Hare brings creativity and drive but Coventry will badly miss Jamaican international Kasey Palmer who is suspended. Coventry are a tough, solid team and every single player knows the job they have to do.

OUT: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (back), Jamie Allen (calf), Kasey Palmer (suspended)

Manchester United focus, team news

United's defensive injuries continue to leave them in a tough spot with Harry Maguire and youngster Willy Kambwala set to start at center back once again. The quartet of Hojlund, Fernandes, Rashford and Garnacho are likely to start in attack and they should have enough quality to fire United to a second-straight FA Cup final.

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Raphael Varane (ankle), Jonny Evans (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (muscle), Scott McTominay (knock)