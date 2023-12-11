Courtney Hawkins returning as Michigan State football wide receivers coach

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the opening day of MSU's football fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing.

A familiar face is returning for the new Michigan State football coaching staff.

MSU announced Monday wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins will stay on as a part of head coach Jonathan Smith's new coaching staff.

Hawkins is the seventh official assistant announced on Smith's staff, and the first named that did not work for him at Oregon State. Hawkins is the only assistant so far to be brought back from former head coach Mel Tucker's staff, who were all let go after the season.

Hawkins has been with Michigan State since 2020 when he was hired from his position as head coach and athletic director of Flint Beecher. In his short tenure so far at Michigan State, Hawkins has had plenty of success recruiting and developing talent, such as current NFL players Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, and potential 2024 first-round pick Keon Coleman.

Excited to announce @CoachHawk_5 as Wide Receivers coach!



Courtney Hawkins, a nine-year NFL veteran, has coached Spartan receivers since 2020, including multiple All-Big Ten selections, and NFL Draft picks Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed.#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3B1aUD08Sw — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 11, 2023

He is joining Brian Lindgren (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Keith Bhonapha (assistant head coach/running backs), Jim Michalczik (run game coordinator/offensive line), Brian Wozniak (tight ends/recruiting coordinator), Blue Adams (secondary) and Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line) as the named assistants on staff.

It was reported on Sunday Smith has also made a hire at defensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel said Michigan State is hiring Minnesota defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi to the same position with MSU.

The hiring of Smith and the coaching staff still await official approval from the university. Smith’s seven-year, $52.85 million contract has yet to be formally approved by MSU’s Board of Trustees, which scheduled a virtual public meeting for Friday ahead of its regularly scheduled Dec. 15 meeting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Courtney Hawkins returning as Michigan State football receivers coach