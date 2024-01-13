Advertisement

Courtland Sutton’s Instagram post sounds like a goodbye to Broncos fans

Jon Heath
·3 min read

Denver Broncos wide receiver shared a message on his Instagram page on Friday evening that has fans wondering if it was a goodbye post.

This is what the receiver wrote, with bolded emphasis added by us:

Broncos country I’m very grateful to be able to have finished off another season here in Denver. Unfortunately we weren’t able to accomplish our main goal. I’m still grateful for all my teammates and support staff that have been riding with me all season. I know all things happen for a reason and I trust my Gods plans over everything including whatever is next for me. Just know I gave everything to this team and organization every time I stepped on that field! All Love 14 🤟🏾

Just speculating, it’s possible that the Broncos might have asked Sutton to take a pay cut. The team is going to be over the salary cap in 2024 and Sutton is set to have a cap hit north of $17 million. Denver might also be considering trading the receiver after he caught a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023.

All of this, of course, is just speculation. We’re not even sure if Sutton’s post actually was a goodbye to Broncos Country, but it certainly sounded like one. This isn’t the first time Sutton has turned heads with a post on social media. Last year, Sutton wrote “I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated” on his Twitter/X page in March (perhaps in response to trade rumors).

Sutton, 28, is signed through the 2025 season. Sutton’s contract includes an out this spring that would save the team more than $9.6 million in salary cap space if he’s cut this offseason. A trade seems more likely than a release, but no scenario can be ruled out with the team in a tight cap situation. Broncos Wire will monitor the situation in the coming months.

