Coup second at Hanover Invite

May 7—Solomon senior Spencer Coup tied for second place at the Hanover Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday. Coup carded an 84 on the 18-hole golf course.

Concordia's Parker Teal was the winner by one-stroke at 83. His teammate Lewis VanMeter and Washington County's Carson Kearn tied with Coup at second with rounds of 84.

Onaga won the team race as they were tied with Washington County at 367 followed by Solomon 398, Hanover 399, Concordia 426, Frankfort 430 and Linn 473.

Playing for the Gorillas with Spencer Coup were Breken Coup tied at 14 with97 and Jake Sommers 104, Andrew Gray 113 and Porter Hynes 122.