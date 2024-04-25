County schools advance in playoffs

Apr. 24—Lauderdale County School District's baseball and softball teams headed into the playoffs this past weekend, with schedules quickly reorganized around storms. With the three-game series' complete, three of the schools are moving forward to play in the second round.

West Lauderdale beat Senatobia in two games, racking up a 10-0 home victory and 11-2 on the road. The Knights will next host Itawamba Agricultural in Collinsville with the game set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

Southeast Lauderdale's Tigers overpowered South Pike to claim two shutout victories in the first round of play. The team heads next to Bay Saint Louis where it will take on Saint Stanislaus at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs also advanced with wins over Amite County. They will next host Mize at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

Northeast Lauderdale was unable to clinch its second win needed to take the best-of-three series against New Albany to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Trojans dropped the opening game Friday, rallied for a win Monday and ultimately fell in the deciding match Tuesday on the road.

In softball, Clarkdale's Lady Bulldogs shut out Amite County Saturday going 15-0 and 16-0 to advance to round two. They will next take on Raleigh with the first game set for 7 p.m. Friday at home.

Southeast's softball team found similar success ending South Pike's season with back-to-back shutout victories Friday. The Tigers head to Biloxi next to take on St. Patrick beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A home field advantage couldn't help New Albany against West Lauderdale Saturday as the Lady Knights added a 15-2 win to their 12-0 victory in Collinsville the day prior. The action will resume Friday at 6 p.m. as Tishomingo County makes the journey over to the kingdom.

Finally, Northeast Lauderdale was unable to take the series against North Pontotoc suffering a second loss Tuesday that ended its playoff run.

