Could Waldrep get the MLB call soon?

May 23—It seems like every year the Atlanta Braves have some disastrous injury to one of their star pitchers. In 2024, it's Spencer Strider.

Strider suffered a season-ending injury and recently underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, his throwing elbow.

This leaves a superstar-sized hole in the Braves' rotation.

Many experts are pointing to external options for the Braves, but many are also looking toward the minors, specifically a young man from Thomasville who is currently lighting it up in Pearl, Mississippi, with the Braves' AA affiliate.

Hurston Waldrep started the season with the M-Braves in Mississippi and so far has started five games. He has pitched a total of 38 innings and has secured 33 strikeouts in that time. He has also only allowed 16 runs and currently holds a 3.32 ERA.

Recently the Thomasville native pitched a complete game in the first contest of a doubleheader against the in-state rival Biloxi Shuckers. Waldrep allowed just six hits, one run and recorded eight K's in the contest.

Though Waldrep struggled in his first two starts in the 2024 season, a closer look from The Athletic revealed his success in his last four games. In his last four starts Waldrep has a 1.17 ERA and in there of those starts he went at least 5 2/3 innings with one or less earned run.

Waldrep has consistently been a Braves' top two prospects since he got drafted and his devastating splitter has pitching enthusiasts drooling to see him face big league hitters.

With the Strider injury, Atlanta might look to give Waldrep a shot at his first MLB start this summer. Again, he will be competing with outside options and a couple other minor leaguers for the spot, but there is a lot of buzz around the former Thomasville Bulldog as he continues to make strides in his baseball career.