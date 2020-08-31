Who could be surprise cut, trade candidates as Bills training camp ends?

The Buffalo Bills are entering the final days of their 2020 training camp, even if it seems like it just began. In less than two weeks the club welcomes the New York Jets to Bills Stadium for their season-opening contest in front of no fans.

Even sooner is training camp cut day. The Bills have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to get down to 53 players. In order to get there, some guys will but cut, while others could be interesting trade options. Perhaps some of these moves could be considered surprises, too. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t been shy about making bold moves in recent seasons, which has included swinging players for draft picks.

With that, let’s look at a few surprise cut and trade candidates as the Bills enter the final week of training camp:

Bills running back T.J. Yeldon. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

RB TJ Yeldon

TJ Yeldon potentially not making this roster comes down to one other player: Antonio Williams. The Bills re-signed Williams this week, reportedly. He was with the team earlier this offseason. If Williams impressed enough in the final few days of camp, could Yeldon be expendable? Williams was once a highly-touted Ohio State prospect. He transferred closer to home and played in a loaded backfield so his numbers were never eye-popping enough to get him drafted out of UNC. But having said that, it’d certainly be considered a surprise to see Williams stay and Yeldon go.

The veteran has been around all offseason and he provides some veteran depth behind the youthful starting duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Williams was likely signed this week due to injuries at the position over the past week.

Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

DE Trent Murphy

Since the start of training camp, Trent Murphy has been a name that’s circled on such lists. While not a bad player, Murphy’s certainly not lived up to his contract to this point. Murphy did turn it on late last season with two sacks in the season finale and another two in their playoff loss to the Texans. But that contract he signed would also save the Bills $8 million on their salary cap if they wanted to move on from him. But because of the pay connected to his contract, it seems unlikely that the Bills would fetch a trade partner for Murphy at this point.

However, if Buffalo is comfortable with other defensive ends along their defensive line rotation, Murphy could be moved out this week. But if he isn’t cut, that could be a sign that the Bills are going all-in on 2020 because that’d be some big-time depth in Murphy.

Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

