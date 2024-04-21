Could Felix Okpara fill Tennessee basketball need? Ohio State forward enters transfer portal

Former Tennessee basketball recruit Felix Okpara could be in the Vols' crosshairs once again.

Okpara, who spent part of his high school career in Chattanooga, entered the transfer portal Sunday after two seasons at Ohio State. The Vols recruited the former four-star prospect before he signed with the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Okpara averaged 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 70 games in two seasons at Ohio State. He started 45 games and entrenched himself as the starting forward as a sophomore. He averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while blocking 82 shots.

Why Felix Okpara makes sense for Tennessee basketball in transfer portal

Tennessee has an opening at forward after its top two players entered the portal in rising senior Jonas Aidoo and rising junior Tobe Awaka. The Vols have a lot of faith in what rising sophomore forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips can be in the future, but a veteran presence would benefit UT this season.

Okpara could be that. He is a shot-blocking five that could replace Aidoo's presence defensively. He also is a good rebounder and would bolster UT in that respect also. Vols coach Rick Barnes is not opposed to Awaka returning, but indicated Thursday that the Vols won't wait around.

Okpara played at Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga before spending his final prep year at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. He was teammates at Link Academy with current Vols guard Cameron Carr and former UT forward Julian Phillips.

Okpara was the No. 66 recruit in the nation in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 class.

Who has Tennessee basketball signed in transfer portal?

Tennessee added Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dubar as its first transfer portal recruit.

Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% on 3-pointers as a senior at Hofstra last season. The 6-8, 211-pound guard was named second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association.

Tennessee has hosted Belmont guard Cade Tyson and Charlotte forward Igor Miličić Jr. on visits.

How many open scholarships does Tennessee basketball have?

Tennessee has five scholarships remaining to fill after offseason attrition.

The Vols had three scholarships open because of outgoing seniors Josiah-Jordan James, Dalton Knecht and Santiago Vescovi. Four more opened with Aidoo, Awaka and redshirt freshman guards Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson entering the portal.

Tennessee basketball roster for 2024-25 season

The Vols return a core pair in guards Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. The pair of rising seniors are two of the best defensive guards in the nation. Zeigler was first-team All-SEC last season and was the SEC defensive player of the year.

COMMIT: 4-star forward DeWayne Brown commits to Tennessee basketball over Mississippi State

Jordan Gainey returns as an essential shooter who proved he can play on both ends of the court after transferring from USC Upstate.

Tennessee has a promising sophomore class with guard Cameron Carr and forwards Estrella and Phillips. Carr has big offensive talent and Estrella is a gifted post player who grew into a role late in the season.

The Vols have one incoming high school signee in four-star guard Bishop Boswell out of Myers Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Felix Okpara: Tennessee basketball could target Ohio State transfer forward