Could converted DE Kenny Fletcher be Rutgers football's answer at tight end?

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football needed a tight end, and it found a candidate who was already in the program.

Ahead of the Scarlet Knights’ Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami last December, coach Greg Schiano met with then-defensive end Kenny Fletcher and told him that moving to tight end would not only be best for Fletcher, but also best for the team. That change would give the Scarlet Knights the best chance to win heading into 2024.

That was all Fletcher needed to hear.

“As soon as he told me that,” Fletcher said following one of Rutgers’ recent spring practices, “I was ready for the change.”

Now Rutgers is hoping Fletcher, a Delran product, can become a consistent weapon in the offense. That’s why spring practices are a crucial time for Fletcher to refine his techniques, learn the position and expand his grasp on the playbook.

Rutgers football's Kenny Fletcher has moved over from defensive line to tight end. The Scarlet Knights are hoping Fletcher can become a weapon at the position.

Fletcher is putting in the time.

“Extra meetings every day after a lift or after practice help me make it easier to learn the playbook,” Fletcher said.

Kenny Fletcher confident in his ability to be productive tight end for Rutgers football

Fletcher believes he can be a good fit for tight end. His experience as a wide receiver in high school – he caught 34 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns as a senior – has already helped.

“It helps a lot,” Fletcher said. “It’s in me. It’s like second nature when I go out there to catch the ball.”

As for his blocking ability?

The 6-foot-3 Fletcher is confident he can be just as adept at that.

“Blocking, I feel like I’m a violent football player,” Fletcher said. “So blocking, the violence in me helps me block. It’s second nature, again.”

MORE This unit was a strength for Rutgers football last season, but can it improve in 2024?

Still, it’s an adjustment that Fletcher needs to continue to make this spring and through training camp.

Schiano said Fletcher has all the all-around skillset to be successful – it just comes down to consistency.

'Nothing that kid can't do'

“He’s adjusting well,” Schiano said. “He can do everything. He just needs to learn how to do everything every play. And he needs to learn what those plays are every play. But there’s nothing that kid can’t do. He’s uber-talented, he’s tough. He’s up to 240-something pounds. He’s what you look for.”

If Fletcher can develop into a productive tight end, it would be a major boon for Rutgers’ offense. The Scarlet Knights need to replace Johnny Langan and Shawn Bowman, both of whom are now hoping for chances in the NFL.

Rutgers’ tight end depth includes Victor Konopka, Mike Higgins, Logan Blake, Monte Keener and Matthew Ogunniyi.

Keener and Ogunniyi are in spring practices as freshman early enrollees.

The Scarlet Knights could use more production out of the tight end position, something that’s been a staple of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s scheme.

Rutgers is hoping Fletcher can be an answer.

"This is an opportunity for Kenny," said tight ends coach Scott Vallone, who took over the unit after Andrew Aurich left in February to become the head coach at Harvard. "He has an opportunity to compete to be more than just a situational player. And he's committed to that. His commitment level, since I've been the tight ends coach I've been impressed. ...His talent speaks for itself. His explosiveness, his play-making ability, he has a lot of things."

Fletcher is embracing that opportunity.

“It means the world,” Fletcher said. “It’s my dream playing football. Whatever comes with it, I’m going to take it and roll with it.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Can Kenny Fletcher be answer at tight end?