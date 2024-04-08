This unit was a strength for Rutgers football last season, but can it improve in 2024?

PISCATAWAY – Before Colin Ferrell ever met with Rutgers coach Greg Schiano and defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, before he had ever even known the Scarlet Knights were hiring a defensive line coach, he already had a good understanding of the players he’s now coaching.

About a year ago when he was the defensive line coach at Kent State, Ferrell did a study on similar defenses to the one Golden Flashes were adopting.

That included Rutgers.

What Ferrell saw on tape impressed him.

“We were studying different things,” Ferrell said. “I actually reached out last year to ask questions on why they do this and why they do that, so with that you just see kids that pop off the tape. At the time you don’t know what the future holds. You’re just pulling plays to show your current players.”

That background knowledge helped Ferrell, hired in January to replace Marquise Watson as Watson moved to an off-field role, jump into his new role leading the Scarlet Knights’ D-line, a unit that must replace two starters but returns solid talent and depth and could be poised to again be a strength in 2024.

Colin Ferrell, a Hamilton native, is entering his first season as the Rutgers football defensive line coach.

But that's not to say there isn't room for improvement when it comes to the pass rush. Rutgers registered 21 sacks last season, second-to-last in the Big Ten.

"We need to improve on what we did last year," Schiano said. "We didn’t play up to our potential last year. Not even close. We need to have a better pass rush, with just a three-, four-man rush. We can’t have to dial blitz up all the time to create pressure."

Rutgers football returns talent along defensive line, including Aaron Lewis, Wesley Bailey

Defensive ends Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey headline the group, but Rutgers also returns defensive tackles Kyonte Hamilton, Rene Konga and Zaire Angoy, among others. The Scarlet Knights also brought in Florida State transfer Malcolm Ray, a candidate to earn one of those interior starting spots as Rutgers looks to replace Mayan Ahanotu and Isaiah Iton.

"We have talent and we have some depth. We need to really coach the heck out of it," Schiano said. "Guys have to work hard, and then we’ll have a chance to play a lot of people, rotate the way we like to do it in waves."

Getting the chance to coach all of those players appealed to Ferrell, a Hamilton native who early in his coaching career worked at the Hun School and Steinert High School.

“I watched A-Lew, I watched Kyonte, I’ve seen Rene, I’ve seen Wes,” said Ferrell, who coaches the line with defensive ends coach Julian Campenni, also hired in January. “Again, when you talk about the decision to come, the opportunity to coach those guys. I think Coach the other day was talking about their rep count. Those guys have played a lot of Big Ten snaps.”

Experience paying off for Rutgers football DT Kyonte Hamilton

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Hamilton is among the players who have been on a steady ascension. Entering his fourth season, Hamilton has played both defensive end and defensive tackle, where he started five of the 13 games he played in last season.

Hamilton finished 2023 with 28 tackles and one sack.

After three full seasons – and another offseason of solely focusing on football after choosing to no longer wrestle for Rutgers as well – Hamilton’s in a good spot heading into next season.

“I think I’m definitely getting better,” Hamilton said. “I think I can definitely be more explosive this year. I know the game a lot better, just as far as experiencing different schemes, being around different teams often, playing them and being able to watch film and being able to dissect different things. I think I can definitely be better with the experience I have.”

Rutgers has talent and depth back at the position – Ferrell is relishing the chance to coach the unit, especially so close to home.

“It’s been great,” Hamilton said. “It’s exciting to be back home, the opportunity to be back here and coach for a guy like Coach Schiano, and coach in the Big Ten – the opportunity to do it back home, I’m 40 minutes away from where I went to high school, my parents live 40 minutes away, I’ve got an aunt I’m staying with right now that lives in New Brunswick. It’s been amazing.”

