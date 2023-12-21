Could Colorado lose commitment from top offensive lineman? The latest on Jordan Seaton

Just when it looked like Colorado's incoming recruiting class was about to get sweeter, there's now doubt whether they'll get a highly coveted offensive lineman.

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a splash in the transfer portal with the No. 1 transfer class in the country, according to Rivals.com and 247Sports. That followed the first-year coach getting a big commitment earlier in the month from offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

Coming from the heralded IMG Academy, Seaton is the top offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports and Rivals.com. The five-star recruit had several offers from schools around the country, but shocked the college football world when he announced his commitment to Colorado on "Undisputed" on Dec. 7, when the Buffaloes weren't even considered to be one of his top six choices.

Jordan Seaton of IMG Academy.

But with early signing day on Wednesday, Seaton's commitment has yet not been confirmed by Colorado as of Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, he posted a meme on social media that suggested he was having trouble making a decision.

Where will Jordan Seaton sign?

Seaton's college decision might be up in the air as several schools made pushes to sign the offensive lineman. 247Sports reported that Maryland hosted Seaton this past weekend and is now a front-runner to flip him from his commitment to the Buffaloes.

Other schools in the running for Seaton include Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

Should Seaton stay with the Buffaloes, it would be a massive signing for a team in desperate need of help on the offensive line. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, ended the regular season with a fractured back after being the most-sacked quarterback in the nation (52 times). Colorado has already added reinforcements to the line, including four transfers: offensive tackle Kahlil Benson (Indiana), guard Justin Mayers (Texas-El Paso), guard Tyler Johnson (Houston) and center Yakiri Walker (Connecticut).

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jordan Seaton: Could nation's top OL decommit from Colorado?