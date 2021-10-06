Could the chaos around Urban Meyer lead to his return to college? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s latest mess after the Jaguars fell to 0-4 and Meyer was caught with a women other than his wife at a bar in Ohio. They also debate whether the chaos could lead Meyer back to college football.

