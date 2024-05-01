Who could some of the candidates for the Nets’ front office be?

The Brooklyn Nets have plenty of matters of address this offseason as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 season in which they finished with a 32-50 record. One of the interesting aspects to watch for Brooklyn will be how the organization fills some of the front office vacancies after the departures of Jeff Peterson and Ryan Gisriel.

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and Brian Lewis of the New York Post discussed various topics regarding the Nets’ offseason. One of those topics was who would be some potential candidates for Brooklyn’s open front office positions after Peterson and Gisriel left for the Charlotte Hornets.

Peterson was an assistant general manager for the Nets since 2019 and Gisriel held various roles within Brooklyn’s front office since the 2013-14 season when he began as an intern in Basketball Operations. So far, all of the reports indicate that those are the only people who have left the Nets’ front office since the conclusion of this past season.

“I’m keeping an eye on several candidates, including Pelicans executive Bryson Graham as a potential candidate if they go outside the organization to fill the role,” Scotto said. Graham is currently an assistant general manager for the New Orleans Pelicans and has been with the team since 2010 when he started out as an intern.

Based off what Scotto said, it seems like the Nets could look outside of the organization as well as inside to fill the vacated roles. “If the Nets look internally, two candidates who could make sense would be BJ Johnson and JR Holden,” Scotto explained.

Johnson, currently the Senior Director of College Scouting and Player Evaluation, has been with the Nets since 2016 when he began his tenure with the team as the Player Development Coordinator before being promoted to his current role heading into last season.

Holden, general manager of the Long Island Nets, has been with Brooklyn since 2019 when he was hired to be the Director of Player Personnel before being elevated to his current position heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s yet to be seen where the Nets will go when it comes to filling those vacancies, but some additions should be coming for Brooklyn over the course of this summer.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire