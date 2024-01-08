Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 88-74 loss at Northwestern

Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

1. At Northwestern, MSU shows it's not as tough and savvy as it showed at home

EVANSTON, Ill. – Michigan State has played some terrific basketball over the past month. Truly turned its season. But if the Spartans want to be more than a fourth-place Big Ten finish and a 6 or 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, they’ll have to play with more grit, focus and savvy on the road in the Big Ten over the next two months than they did Sunday night at Northwestern.

MSU played a good schedule though the first two months of the season. It did not play in many tough environments. Just one — at Nebraska, a 77-70 loss, when they had some of the same problems as Sunday night.

I don’t think MSU’s recent spell on its home court (or in Detroit) lied about who MSU can be. But the harshest truths are on the road — where momentum can be a bear, where the crowd cheers your failings, where the opponent’s shooters are most comfortable, where the whistle tends to be less kind, where inconsistencies become weaknesses and weaknesses (like defensive rebounding) become a problem.

The NCAA tournament is played on neutral courts. But the teams that are given good seeds and favorable postseason paths are tough enough to win on the road. And Big Ten championships are won by teams that win at least half of their conference road games.

That said, Purdue lost at Northwestern. Its only loss of the season, albeit in overtime. James Madison, which started the season 14-0, lost its second conference road game, at Southern Miss, ranked No. 233 in Kenpom, because winning on the road in conference play, in any league, is hard. That’s something analytics fail to accurately measure, especially with good teams in smaller leagues.

MSU is a good team in a big league. Northwestern is a capable and seasoned opponent, with a backcourt that can get rolling. You’d better bring more than MSU did if you expect to leave a refurbished Welsh Ryan Arena — now also with a boisterous student section — with a road win.

You can’t have Malik Hall play the game he did — without a point or rebound and being replaced at one point in a critical juncture in the second half by Xavier Booker. Or for Tre Holloman to disappear for a half or so. Or, as a team, to give up eight offensive rebounds in the first half. Or to lose Northwestern’s outside shooters the way the Spartans did. All night, it looked like they were confused how to defend Northwestern’s actions offensively. The Wildcats made nine 3-pointers. It was loud nine. Felt like more.

MSU will lose more road Big Ten road games. They’ll probably get blitzed somewhere along the way.

This wasn’t a blitzing, though. This was MSU getting out-toughed and outplayed. This was MSU staring at some harsh truths about what they can also be when they aren’t completely dialed in across the board and they don't have their own fans to kick them into gear.

This was a bad night. MSU has to learn from it and make sure it's only that.

2. Kohler’s unexpected debut shows glimpses of how he can change MSU’s offense

Tom Izzo made it clear he wasn’t expecting to play sophomore center Jaxon Kohler on Sunday night. Coming off a preseason foot injury, Kohler hadn’t practiced enough yet to trust he’d be up for this.

When you’re trailing 61-47 in a game that doesn’t appear to be turning your way, why not.

Kohler checked in with 12:41 left in the game and played three minutes. He took and missed one shot. But the shot, which didn’t miss by much and followed a series of post moves to create the open look, was a quick reminder that he offers something different than MSU’s other big men.

Same for a couple passes he threw to teammates, one whipped from underneath the rim to Jaden Akins open in the corner. Akins missed the 3, but it was a shot Kohler created, a look MSU wasn’t getting the first two months of this season.

Kohler’s ability to defend and rebound will determine a lot of his minutes as he comes back — he gave up one layup Sunday and didn’t grab a rebound, though MSU was plus-one for the three minutes he was on the floor. But as he gets his legs and back into a rhythm, you can see how he can change MSU offensively when he’s in the game.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Northwestern edition

When Xavier Booker replaces Malik Hall with five minutes to play in a Big Ten road game, you can look at it two ways — that Hall is not playing well and/or that Tom Izzo’s faith in Booker is growing.

The former was definitely the case. Oof. But I also think Booker has done some things in practice that have Izzo looking at him a little more as an option. After all, he entered the game for the first time before fellow freshman Coen Carr did Sunday. Booker’s impact in a little more than five minutes was minimal. But he was out there when the game was on the line and when he screwed up late in the second half, Izzo was on him. You never want to be the player Izzo stops yelling at. Then he’s lost faith. You’d rather draw his ire.

MSU didn’t get much out of this game — other than to be reminded what the road feels like, an education of sorts. Booker was part of that. He should benefit from it.

Carr had a rough night. Just two rebounds and an assist in 12 minutes. The Wildcats ran a lot of actions that made it tough to lean on Carr defensively. Carr is playing a lot of his minutes at small forward now that Jeremy Fears Jr. is out. He’s learning how to defend a different spot than he had been for most of the first two months. That’s going to show itself in some games.

