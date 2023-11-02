Corey Seager joins Reggie Jackson as only MLB position player to win World Series MVP twice
Corey Seager mashed his way into MLB history.
The Texas Rangers shortstop became the second position player ever to win World Series MVP on Wednesday, finishing off the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-for-4 performance that included the single to break up ace Zac Gallen's no-hitter.
Seager joins "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson in the club of two. The only other players to win World Series MVP multiple times are pitchers Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson.