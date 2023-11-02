Corey Seager joins Reggie Jackson as only MLB position player to win World Series MVP twice

Oct 27, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a two run home run during the ninth inning in game one of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager mashed his way into MLB history.

The Texas Rangers shortstop became the second position player ever to win World Series MVP on Wednesday, finishing off the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-for-4 performance that included the single to break up ace Zac Gallen's no-hitter.

Seager joins "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson in the club of two. The only other players to win World Series MVP multiple times are pitchers Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson.